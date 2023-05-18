Live
Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
Explore India's finest museums with live updates and discover the top cultural treasures across the country. Uncover the best museums in India and indulge in a journey of art, history, and heritage.
Museums hold immense importance in India's cultural landscape. They serve as custodians of our heritage, safeguarding artifacts that would otherwise be lost or destroyed. These institutions contribute significantly to the preservation and promotion of our rich cultural diversity. Museums also play a crucial role in tourism, attracting domestic and international visitors who seek to explore India's glorious past.
Live Updates
- 18 May 2023 6:39 AM GMT
14. Dakshinachitra Museum, Chennai
The Dakshinachitra Museum, located in Chennai, is one of the living history museums of India. It stores within itself great works of architecture, crafts, performing arts and lifestyles that belong to South India. The museum has a vision and mission to promote the cultures of the South Indian states by making them more attractive and enjoyable for viewers. It is a project of the Madras Craft Foundation, which is an NGO that was opened to the public on December 14, 1996. The heritage museum houses 4,220 artifacts and 1,000,000 images. Visiting here will give you an in-depth knowledge of the South Indian heritage. You will walk away with the most magnificent treasures of learning.
Developed in the form of a village, it shows the traditional lifestyle of the South Indians. It is a collection of 18 authentic houses, each with its own contextual exhibition. These houses are bought, dismantled, transported and finally rebuilt by professional craftsmen or Stapathis who belong to the places where the houses are bought. Also, Dakshina Chitra itself means the 'southern house'. So if you are a history person and a cultured person deeply attached to your roots, this place is for you. Visit the Dakshinachitra Museum to explore and learn about South Indian life and history.
The architecture of the Dakshinachitra Museum
The museum is built with 18 heritage houses representing the lifestyle of people from the South Indian states: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka. These houses are the actual houses that were demolished with the permission of the original owners and then brought here only to be built by the architecture students, labourers and carpenters. The Madras Handicraft Foundation bought the vernacular-style houses. These ranged from INR 50,000 to INR 1.5 million.
After they were properly dismantled under the guidance of Stapathis, they were recreated in the given space in their very original form. The roads and other things that existed in the old town were also recreated. Of course, anything good faces a lot of criticism, just like the Dakshina Chitra Museum. Many critics say the old town is scarred by American consumerism.
- 18 May 2023 6:38 AM GMT
13. Crafts Museum, Delhi Overview
Popularly known as the Crafts Museum, the National Handicrafts Museum is a centre to exhibits varied specimens of handicrafts, textiles and local decor and to preserve, protect and revive the tradition of local handicrafts. Located in the far corner of Pragati Maidan in Delhi, the museum is designed by the prominent architect Charles Correa. It is currently under the management of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. People often go here for the famous Lota Cafe serving the best of regional Indian cuisine. In addition, the Crafts Museum Shop is a souvenir shop for you to take back little knick-knack home.
The museum houses over thirty-three thousand assorted collections of various crafts collected over the last 60 years from different states of India. The diverse collection inside the museum includes exhaustive textiles and fabrics, bronze and metal lamps, sculptures, wood carvings, bamboo crafts, terracotta figurines, tribal paintings etc. Among the multiple galleries housed in the complex, the popular ones include Tribal and Rural Craft Gallery, Gallery of Courtly Crafts, Textile Gallery, Gallery of Popular Culture etc. In addition, a mini model of a village spread over 5 acres of land is located in the premise. The village complex displays actual generic exhibits depicting the life of rural India. Besides, the museum also has a library, an auditorium, a research centre, and a laboratory.
Galleries at Crafts Museum
1. Bhuta Sculpture Gallery
Bhuta Cult refers to the worship of spirits synonymous with Karnataka's coastal region. This gallery is a visual representation of the Bhuta Cult with the help of sculptures.
2. Folk and Tribal Crafts Gift Gallery
Showcasing the folk and tribal traditions of India, this gallery has a collection of folk paintings and frescos and different daily objects from across the nation.
3. Cultic Crafts Gallery
This gallery displays sculptures, accessories, products and objects of rituals from different religious practices of India.
4. Court Craft Gallery
Court Craft Gallery has a collection of home decor and valuable products made to adorn the ancient palaces and royal homes.
5. Textile Gallery
This gallery has many textile and handloom products, hand- woven or machine made from different states across India.
- 18 May 2023 6:38 AM GMT
12. HAL Aerospace Museum
HAL Aerospace Museum is one of the major public attractions of Bangalore. Inaugurated in 2001 at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited premises, the museum was established to educate the public about everything the journey of HAL, one of Asia's largest and most important aeronautical companies, had to offer - be it historical, scientific or academic. The museum proudly boasts of the giant leaps Indian aviation has taken, both commercially and in terms of defence, giving the visitors an all-inclusive aerospace experience in the most effective environment possible.
The museum ensures that the visitors get the best possible insight into the aeronautical history of HAL and of India - its experiments, achievements and possibilities; at the same time, they also get to glimpse some of the most powerful possessions of the Indian Air Force. Such an exhibit is an enchanting experience not only for aviation enthusiasts but also for the layman.
At present, the HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum together form South Asia's most massive aeronautical complex in terms of production, maintenance, development and exhibition of fighter and commercial aircrafts, helicopters and all their engineering parts and accessories.
- 18 May 2023 6:18 AM GMT
10. City Palace, Jaipur
The magnificent City Palace of Jaipur is one of the most famous tourist attractions in the city's old part. The vast palace complex occupied one-seventh of the walled city, built by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh from 1729 to 1732. It was once the seat of the Maharaja of Jaipur. The Palace is divided into courtyards, buildings, and gardens, including the Chandra Mahal and the Mubarak Mahal. The museum exhibits various unique handicrafts and other things belonging to the royal heritage of the City Palace.
The facade itself is designed with sharp and detailed handwork and displays a mix of Mughal and Rajput architectural styles. Jai Singh II built the outer wall, however the Palace itself has undergone several changes over time, some of them even dating back to the early 20th century. The City Palace has three gates, from which Virendra Pol and Udai Pol are open to the public.
The architectural style of the City Palace was a fusion of the Shilpa Shastra of Indian architecture along with Rajput, Mughal and European styles. The main architects for the construction of the Palace were Vidyadhar Bhattacharya and Sir Samuel Swinton Jacob. The architects were quick to follow classical Indian principles like the Vastushastra during the construction of the Palace. It was built with red and pink sandstone and has three gates, namely 'Tripolia Gate', 'Udai Pol', 'Virendra Pol'. The entrances are intricately decorated with the finest craftsmanship and are a fitting preamble to what lies within. The palace complex is designed in the form of a grid and has a number of structures within its boundaries, such as 'Chandra Mahal', 'Govind Dev Ji Temple', 'Mubarak Mahal' and 'Diwan-I-Khas'. Murals, mosaics, honeycomb windows and meticulous stonework make the Palace a perfect blend of design, art, colour and culture.
- 18 May 2023 6:18 AM GMT
9. Prince of Wales Museum, Mumbai
The Prince of Wales Museum is a magnificent structure located in Mumbai and is considered one of the city's heritage buildings. The Prince of Wales laid the foundation stone for this building on November 11, 1905, and it was established as a museum on January 10, 1922. The Museum's façade is a sight to behold and stands in the middle of a vast green garden. Adorned with impressive stonework and latticework, the architecture of the Prince of Wales Museum is a blend of Indian, Mughal and British engineering styles. Inside, the Museum houses nearly 50,000 of some of the most exquisite artifacts related to India's rich and diverse history.
Now known as 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay', the Prince of Wales Museum is a Grade I listed heritage building in the city and ranks among one of the most prominent museums in India. The complex displays a large collection of ancient artifacts, artworks and sculptors from the country, providing a unique insight into our past. The building also underwent a major renovation, after which several new galleries were opened, adorning the artwork of the Hindu god Krishna, textiles, and traditional Indian costumes. Preserved in its best form, the Prince of Wales Museum represents India's glory and rich past.
- 18 May 2023 6:07 AM GMT
8. Collection at the Shankar International Doll Museum
The vast collection of dolls is arranged in two sections on over 160 glass shelves. The first section shows dolls from Western countries, including the US, UK, New Zealand, and Commonwealth of Independent States states; the second section has dolls from India and Asian countries. Among the foreign collection, the most famous ones are Japan Boy and Girl Festival dolls, Queen Collection replica dolls, Japan cute Kabuki and Furious Samurai dolls, Hungary Maypole dancing dolls, famous flamenco dancers from Spain, Kandy Pehara from Sri Lanka, etc.
In the Indian section, more than 150 dolls with traditional Indian costumes are created in the museum's workshop. For example, there are dolls in Kathakali dance costumes, dancers in conventional Lavani costumes, dolls representing different wedding traditions, brides and grooms from different states, dolls in regional dresses, etc. The dolls are made in-house and traded or sold to museums abroad. More interestingly, the museum also has a small "hospital" to treat "sick" dolls, meaning withered and broken dolls are repaired in the hospital section of the museum.
- 18 May 2023 5:28 AM GMT
7. Shankar International Doll Museum, Delhi
Located in the Children's Book Trust Building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, the Shankar International Doll Museum is a true dreamland for children. The Shankar Museum is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city; the idea behind the museum was conceptualised by the famous cartoonist K. Shankar Pillai. Separated into two sections, the warehouse has over 160 shelves filled with dolls worldwide. At the time of its creation, in 1965, the museum opened with only about 500 dolls; however, now, the number has ballooned to a collection of 6,500 dolls from over 85 countries, 500 of which are from the different states of India.
Spread over an area of 5000 square feet; the museum has two sections: one to display dolls from Western nations and the second to display dolls from India and Asian countries. It also has a workshop area where tourists can learn the art of making dolls. The dollhouse has been designed with various themes, including man on the moon, Mexican aborigines, Japanese kabuki dancers, etc. The Shankar Museum is the largest of its kind in all of India. Considered the best option for children's day, the museum is frequented by visitors throughout the year.
- 18 May 2023 5:27 AM GMT
6. Calico Textile Museum, Ahmedabad
Established in 1949, the Calico Textile Museum located at Retreat on Airport Road is the oldest textile museum in Ahmedabad. Initiated by the renowned industrial personality, Gautam Sarabhai and his sister Gita Sarabhai, this museum was inaugurated by the former Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.
The museum has been preserving various weaving materials, a variety of colorful and designer fabrics from different parts of the country. Although started in Calico House, the Calico Textile Museum moved to a part of Sarabhai House called "The Retreat" in 1983.
Currently, the museum is managed and maintained by the Sarabhai Foundation; an NGO organized by the Sarabhai family. In addition to textiles, the museum also displays South Indian bronze art, temple tapestries, furniture, miniature artwork, and Jain artifacts. The Calico Textile Museum also has gallery sections and a library.
A walk inside the Calico Textile Museum
The Haveli and the Chauk are the two sections of the Calico Textile Museum. The former displays temple cloth, bronze, and Jain artwork, while the Chauk houses various royal goods, including Mughlai tents, carpets, furniture, and royal clothing from the 1400s to 1500s.
The Calico Textile Museum is not only a preserve for the history of fabric, but also intricate works of art like Pichwai, which are elaborate Hindu paintings or woven into cloth. Kacchi or Kutch embroidery which is a piece of exquisite handicraft from Kutch district of Gujarat and Patan Patolas which are amazing Gujarati ikat double weave silk sarees and other fabrics are also found here.
The museum is home to important textiles from across the country such as Kashmiri shawls, a small collection from Shah Jahan's wardrobe, unique South Indian fabrics such as saris and materials from temple designers, Punjabi folk art and global sewing on cloth. The museum also has ancient Indian manuscripts and palm leaf mandala art.
- 18 May 2023 5:12 AM GMT
5. Gallery Collections at the Albert Hall Museum
The Albert Hall Museum has a number of fun galleries displaying 19th century antiques and treasures. Some of them are-
1. Carpet Gallery: The collection has the 'Persian Garden Carpet' which is the best example of Persian Garden Carpet in the world. Purchased at the time of Mirza Raja Jai Singh I in 1632 AD. C., the carpet represents the scene of a Persian garden. It is divided into four parts that are subdivided into many sections. Each part with different colors makes the rug look magnificent. You can also see fish, birds, turtles and other Chinese animals. The gallery also has doormats, circular rugs with Mughal and floral motifs.
2. Clay Art Gallery – This gallery houses exquisite 19th century clay models depicting yogic postures, sociological themes, crafts, etc.
3. Coin Gallery – In this interesting gallery, you will see a wide range of coins used by the Mughals and the British. Punch marked coins are believed to be the oldest in coin history. Many Mughal period coins belonging to the reigns of Akbar, Jehangir, Shahjahan and Aurangzeb were discovered in various parts of Rajasthan. It is fascinating to see the evolution of the currency.
4. Jewelry Gallery- It has all the cheap ornaments that peasants used in the 19th century. They were made of silver and bronze. Some of the items you can see are: anklets, rings, hair clips, bracelets and necklaces.
5. Musical Instrument Gallery – This gallery has ancient Indian musical instruments like Shehnai, Dhap, Pungi Ravan Hatha etc.
There are other exciting galleries such as clothing, textiles, marble art, ceramics, sculptures, metal art, weapons and armor.
- 18 May 2023 4:34 AM GMT
4. Railway Museum, Delhi
The Railway Museum aims to preserve India's 163-year-old railway heritage near Chanakyapuri. Popularly known as the National Railway Museum, the museum is spread over 10 acres of land and houses some fantastic railway memorabilia. Established on 1 February 1977, the Railway Museum holds an exciting collection of around 100 life-size exhibits of working and static Indian railways, antiques, furniture and the like. Some fictional specimens also offer rides for both adults and children. In addition to the vast exterior housing of the famous 'Fairy Queen', the oldest working steam locomotive, the museum has also facilitated a 3D virtual train ride, a steam locomotive stimulator and an indoor gallery. .
Spread out amidst lush green gardens in the quiet locality, the museum boasts of the rich ancient heritage of Indian railways. The information board right next to the exhibits makes the visit worthwhile. Adjacent to the museum is the building that boasts some beautiful photographs of the once-gilded in rail history. Some miniature models are seated next to each other, all of whom are prohibited from being photographed. It also has an auditorium with a capacity for 200 people, where specific workshops are organised, and documentaries are shown. In addition, the museum also has an in-house souvenir shop to pick up little souvenirs on your way back.
Main exhibits at the Railway Museum
Among the countless life-size rail and locomotive exhibits, here are some of the most popular on display at the Railroad Museum:
1. Fairy Queen: The oldest working steam locomotive.
2. Patiala State Monorail – Originally built in 1907, the train consists of a single rail track. Renovated and restored in 1927, it is not in operation.
3. Fire Truck – Built by John Morris and Sons Ltd., only two Morris-Belsize trucks are known to exist, one of which is shown here. The other is kept at the Whitewebbs Transport Museum, Clay Hill, London.
4. Prince of Wales Hall – Built in honour of the Prince of Wales's visit to India.
5. Hall of the Maharaja of Holkar: Built in honour of the Maharaja of Indore.
6. Mysore Maharaja Hall – Built in honour of the Maharaja of Mysore.
7. 4502 Electric Locomotive - India's first generation 1500V DC locomotive motor. It was known locally as 'khekdas' (crabs) due to the similarities in its sounds at rest and in motion.