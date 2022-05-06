Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release LIVE UPDATES: Check out Twitter reactions of the fans
Live Updates
- 6 May 2022 9:36 AM GMT
The post credit scene was just awesome.... #MultiverseOfMadness— REAL ID (@AshwinAv3) May 6, 2022
- 6 May 2022 9:27 AM GMT
This #DoctorStrange movie is #MultiverseOfMadness on so many levels!— Shilpa Sharma (@shilpa_speaks) May 6, 2022
- 6 May 2022 9:24 AM GMT
#MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/yymIAZw2qC— ahłyîa 🎥 (@ahlyiarios) May 6, 2022
- 6 May 2022 9:18 AM GMT
#WANDA IS A BEAST !!#MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/x6V6dC3tYx— Paully Compton || #BlackBoyJoy (@paullycpt) May 6, 2022
- 6 May 2022 8:59 AM GMT
literally what an insane movie. easily one of my new favorite marvel movies. my toes were curled the whole time !!! #MultiverseOfMadness— rita 💫 (@cloudxri) May 6, 2022
- 6 May 2022 8:55 AM GMT
Watched #MultiverseOfMadness— Arjun (@itzwalk3r) May 6, 2022
The direction, cinematography and the overall making was superb... Especially some of the iconic #SamRaimi shots were🔥
I am a bit disappointed on the overall story front, yet this movie surely deserves a theater watch❣️@MarvelStudios post credit😒 pic.twitter.com/6fXeJLwo6H
- 6 May 2022 8:55 AM GMT
Still can’t get over Elizabeth Olsen’s performance in #MultiverseofMadness. #ScarletWitch deserves everything!— Riccardo (@ricfaio) May 6, 2022
- 6 May 2022 8:55 AM GMT
#MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/pE2UIvjmvj— Naan Senthil (@GalloDadadada) May 6, 2022
- 6 May 2022 8:54 AM GMT
I will say too there’s a moment in #MultiverseofMadness when THOSE few notes play when THAT character comes on that I couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear.— Chris Townsend (@Mr_CLTownsend) May 6, 2022
- 6 May 2022 8:53 AM GMT
I both hated and loved #MultiverseOfMadness— Roy 🍂 (@lazzyass105) May 6, 2022