Drishyam 2 Twitter Review

Highlights

Drishyam 2 is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye...

Drishyam 2 is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and also the sequel to Drishyam.



Live Updates

2022-11-18 05:52:55
