Drishyam 2 Twitter Review
Drishyam 2 is a 2022 Indian Hindi-language crime thriller film directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles with Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and also the sequel to Drishyam.
- 18 Nov 2022 7:08 AM GMT
#Drishyam2Review— Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat(TheSuperheroPro) (@TheSuperheroPro) November 18, 2022
Interval:-
First half is pure build up for the thrill they are going to present in second half, I know this because I have seen the original.
It might look like they took too much time to set up all the characters, but this was much needed.
BGM is thrilling
- 18 Nov 2022 7:01 AM GMT
- 18 Nov 2022 7:01 AM GMT
- 18 Nov 2022 7:00 AM GMT
- 18 Nov 2022 7:00 AM GMT
- 18 Nov 2022 7:00 AM GMT
- 18 Nov 2022 6:59 AM GMT
- 18 Nov 2022 6:59 AM GMT
- 18 Nov 2022 6:58 AM GMT
At the #Drishyam2 premiere. pic.twitter.com/iPp6NWhlvN— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 18, 2022
- 18 Nov 2022 6:58 AM GMT
