Entertainment LIVE Updates: Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 21 August 2020

Entertainment Live Updates Today, 21 August 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood Latest update from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.

Live Updates

  • 21 Aug 2020 4:54 AM GMT

    Tollywood News: SP Balasubrahmanyam… He is just not a singer but the soul of the Tollywood music industry. His songs speak on behalf of him and show off his talent to the world… But all of a sudden, the Covid-19 pandemic made him hospitalized and fight for his life. Well, this ace singer is receiving 'Get Well Soon' messages all across the Indian Film Industry. Even Kollywood actor Vivek also took to his Twitter page and played his piano and wished for his speedy recovery. Read Full Story

X