Tollywood: Young hero Vijay Devarakonda who became a sensational Hero with blockbuster movies like 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Geetha Govindam' has been suffering from a couple of disasters lately.

Vijay Devarakonda whose recent outing 'World Famous Lover' also became a disaster at the box office is going to join hands with the director Indraganti Mohana Krishna for his next. As per the latest reports, the movie is going to be a high budget one and Dil Raju is bankrolling this project. If the buzz is to be believed, then Dil Raju is going to invest 100 crores budget for this film. Vijay Devarakonda is currently in talks with Indraganti Mohan Krishna and the shooting will go on roll next year.

Vijay is also in talks with 'Ninnu Kori' fame Shiva Nirvana for another romantic entertainer produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Vijay Devarakonda's upcoming movie is 'Fighter' under the direction of Puri Jagannath.