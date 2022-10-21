Ginna Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Super hit reports for Manchu Vishnu's Film
Ginna is a Telugu movie released on 21 Oct, 2022. The movie is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and featured Vishnu Manchu, Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone and...
Ginna is a Telugu movie released on 21 Oct, 2022. The movie is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and featured Vishnu Manchu, Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone and Vennela Kishore as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for Ginna are V.K. Naresh, Raghu Babu, Chammak Chandra, Satyam Rajesh and Suresh.
Live Updates
- 21 Oct 2022 7:09 AM GMT
#ginna #ginnablockbluster jathara jatharo pic.twitter.com/AkejsWOkZK— vishnu admirer (@ranap03816208) October 21, 2022
- 21 Oct 2022 7:05 AM GMT
What a Jodi we are!! Let’s see who does it better than us!!— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) October 21, 2022
🔥#Ginna in theatres near you!!🔥 @iVishnuManchu pic.twitter.com/MSjLJk2fOq
- 21 Oct 2022 6:36 AM GMT
BlockBuster 💥 #Ginna pic.twitter.com/eJUZgxI8QJ— ManaMemesKaAdda🦅 (@ManaMemesKaAdda) October 21, 2022
- 21 Oct 2022 6:19 AM GMT
Blockbuster Reports for#Ginna #OriDevuda #Sardar— .... (@LathaBheem) October 21, 2022
❤❤❤❤❤
- 21 Oct 2022 6:18 AM GMT
Showtime #Ginna .. @iVishnuManchu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TExqS53UpX— ℕ𝕖𝕟𝕖 (@idhi_nene) October 21, 2022
- 21 Oct 2022 6:08 AM GMT
Interests marked on @bookmyshow— K I N G 🤴 (@iam_nagendra95) October 21, 2022
For films releasing #today :#Prince 72K #Ginna 39K #Sardar 38K #OriDevuda 29K @VishwakSenActor @VenkyMama @iVishnuManchu @starlingpayal @SunnyLeone @Karthi_Offl @Siva_Kartikeyan @maria_ryab
- 21 Oct 2022 6:03 AM GMT
1st half was superrrrrrr #Dhee Range Bomma feels 💥 #Ginna bhAAi 🫡 https://t.co/2I8ZBjxl8s— Kittu 🕊 (@BabuCottonSeed) October 21, 2022
- 21 Oct 2022 6:02 AM GMT
#Ginna In Cinemas From Today ✅— Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) October 21, 2022
I wish a big success to our #Dhee #DhenikainaReady hero,dear brother @iVishnuManchu .Best wishes to dear friend/partner @konavenkat99 garu & to our well wisher,director @eeshaansuryaah & Team.👍👍@SunnyLeone @starlingpayal @anuprubens @NaiduChota pic.twitter.com/L4LFSugJcc
- 21 Oct 2022 5:42 AM GMT
Congratulations anna #VishnuManchu is back— Lakshmi Harish....💙 (@Harish46896848) October 21, 2022
Super hit Tak #Ginna movie review 3.5/5#Ginna jatara Start roo..
- 21 Oct 2022 5:39 AM GMT
#𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐀🔥 Time⏱️Startiendhi🤩— 24 Frames Factory (@24FramesFactory) October 21, 2022
𝕊𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕙𝕪𝕒 𝟟𝟘𝕞𝕞 𝕥𝕙𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕣𝕖! #GinnaBhai🔥
Book Your Tickets🔗https://t.co/U102iQnFhC#DynamicStar⭐️ @iVishnuManchu @SunnyLeone @starlingpayal@avaentofficial @24FramesFactory @saregamasouth pic.twitter.com/rh38LxmzpV