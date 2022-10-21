  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Ginna Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Super hit reports for Manchu Vishnu's Film

Ginna Movie Review and Release Day LIVE UPDATES: Super hit reports for Manchu Vishnus Film
x
Highlights

Ginna is a Telugu movie released on 21 Oct, 2022. The movie is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and featured Vishnu Manchu, Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone and...

Ginna is a Telugu movie released on 21 Oct, 2022. The movie is directed by Eeshaan Suryaah and featured Vishnu Manchu, Payal Rajput, Sunny Leone and Vennela Kishore as lead characters. Other popular actors who were roped in for Ginna are V.K. Naresh, Raghu Babu, Chammak Chandra, Satyam Rajesh and Suresh.

Show Full Article

Live Updates

2022-10-21 05:34:05
>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X