'God Father' movie review and Release day LIVE UPDATES: A Good Political Action-Thriller
Megastar Chiranjeevi is all set to entertain his fans with Godfather movie for this Dussehra festival. Being the remake of the Lucifer movie, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions.
Live Updates
- 5 Oct 2022 3:41 AM GMT
#GodFather 2nd half 🥵🥵🔥— Prabhas ❤ (@RebelingEmperor) October 5, 2022
- 5 Oct 2022 3:35 AM GMT
Second half :— Aakashavanii (@aakashavanii) October 5, 2022
Chala bavundi , Drama & emotions ika climax , but koncham drag anipisthundi.
Totally ga movie aithe chala bavundi , Sallu bhai 💥😍
67yrs lo kuda ah looks hu grace hu next level abba 😍
Good political drama #MegastarChiranjeevi #GodFather #GodFatherOnOct5th
- 5 Oct 2022 3:33 AM GMT
Excellent first half with excellent dialogues. Megastar show all the way. Pure fans stuff.. Excellent performance by @ActorSatyaDev #GodFather— Pk3Vk - GnanaVarsha (@DigitallyGV) October 5, 2022
- 5 Oct 2022 3:30 AM GMT
Unanimous Blockbuster reports for #GodFather from overseas premieres 🔥🔥

BOSS IS BACK✨

Witness it in your nearest theatres!
BOSS IS BACK✨
Witness it in your nearest theatres!
Megastar @KChiruTweets@BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja #Nayanthara @ActorSatyaDev @MusicThaman @ProducerNVP pic.twitter.com/xMskCwsrzA
- 5 Oct 2022 3:28 AM GMT
#Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging.— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 4, 2022
Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One👍
Rating: 3/5
- 5 Oct 2022 3:25 AM GMT
First Half #GodFather— VAJRANG JANASAINIK (@vajrangpspk) October 5, 2022
1.Pure Political Genre With Mass Action Scenes
2. The True Story What's happening Now a days
3.Music #thaman anna Mass 🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥
4.InterMissiin Bang an mass Introduction
5.Screen play and Direction By mohan Raja sir
5.A Family Political Entertainer
- 5 Oct 2022 3:25 AM GMT
Finished watching #GodFather as a fan super satisfied. Except for the climax, climax same unchalsindi overall movie is superrrr🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/AQlZL5WDbM— 𝗦𝗿𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗺 (@ISrikanthPuram) October 5, 2022
- 5 Oct 2022 3:24 AM GMT
నిశ్శబ్ద విస్ఫోటనం!🔥— J SOLUTIONS MEDIA®️ (@jsolu_tions) October 5, 2022
Blockbuster reports for #GodFather from overseas premieres 🔥🔥
BOSS IS BACK✨
Witness it in your nearest theatres!
Megastar @KChiruTweets@BeingSalmanKhan @jayam_mohanraja #Nayanthara @ActorSatyaDev @MusicThaman @ProducerNVP pic.twitter.com/YHgwJXdgXE
- 5 Oct 2022 3:22 AM GMT
Done watching #GodFather 😍😍🔥🔥💥💥— கவின் (@Kavinoffl) October 5, 2022
Terrific from start to end💥💥💥
Awesome comeback for Mega Star😍😍
Murder mass performance @KChiruTweets 🔥🔥💥💥
Goosebumps Bgm @MusicThaman 🔥🔥💥 Rocking Sallu bhai @BeingSalmanKhan 🔥🔥
Better than Lucifer 💪💪 #MustWatch#Blockbuster
- 5 Oct 2022 3:21 AM GMT
#GodFather— tolly_wood_UK_Europe (@tollywood_UK_EU) October 4, 2022
1st half: Introduction 🔥🔥,major changes in story and screenplay 👍,@KChiruTweets dialogues🔥,some high moments and @MusicThaman
Music💥, Interval 💥💥
Very good 1st half👍#GodFatherOnOct5th #GodFatherTrailer