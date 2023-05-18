International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History

What is a museum? It is defined as "a building or institution that cares for and displays a collection of artifacts and other objects of artistic, cultural, historical, or scientific importance."

The definition itself presents a wide range of credits that museums should receive for preserving history. And the history of India, without a doubt, is one of the richest and most varied histories in the world. But history comes in different forms. It can be through art, culture, science or natural objects. The history can be understood through esteemed facets such as paintings, carvings, documents, and weaponry. At the same time, it can also be seen through the prism of everyday objects, such as clothing, pots and pans, toys, cutlery, and more. Either way, history or heritage is preserved through tangible items and it is a museum that houses them.