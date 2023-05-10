Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The stage is set for high-octane polling in Karnataka

Live
The stage is set for high-octane polling in Karnataka Today provided the weather does not play truant with the efforts of all political parties to see that these polls witness record turn out. The highest poll percentage so far was 57%.
This time the youth voters are around 9% and those above 80 years is also said to be high. Special arrangements for such people have been made so that they can exercise their franchise without any problem.
Some restaurants have in fact come with tempting offers like free food to those who cast their vote. Another restaurant announced free breakfast to first time voters between 7.30 am to 11.30 am. They had also approached the election commission for permission saying it was only a move to increase voting percentage and were not affiliated to any any political party. However, the civic authorities have refused permission. Check Out Live Upadates Here
Accepted documents for voter identification at polling stations
In order to cast their vote, individuals are required to carry their voter ID card or Aadhaar to their designated polling booth. Additionally, voters can also establish their identity using one of the following 12 documents at the polling station: Aadhaar card, MNREGA Job card, passbook with a photograph issued by a bank/post office, health insurance smart card issued under the ministry of labour scheme, driving license, PAN card, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian passport, pension document with a photograph, service identity cards with a photograph issued to employees by the central/state government/PSUs/public limited companies, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and unique disability ID (UDID) card
Today, the single-phase Karnataka elections will be taking place from 7am to 6pm. The state has a total of 58,545 polling stations, where 5,31,33,054 eligible voters will be able to cast their votes. There are 2,615 candidates contesting in the elections.