Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE UPDATES: The stage is set for high-octane polling in Karnataka

The stage is set for high-octane polling in Karnataka Today provided the weather does not play truant with the efforts of all political parties to see that these polls witness record turn out. The highest poll percentage so far was 57%.

This time the youth voters are around 9% and those above 80 years is also said to be high. Special arrangements for such people have been made so that they can exercise their franchise without any problem.

Some restaurants have in fact come with tempting offers like free food to those who cast their vote. Another restaurant announced free breakfast to first time voters between 7.30 am to 11.30 am. They had also approached the election commission for permission saying it was only a move to increase voting percentage and were not affiliated to any any political party. However, the civic authorities have refused permission. Check Out Live Upadates Here