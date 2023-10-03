  • Menu
Live Update: PM Modi to arrive soon to Nizamabad

Live Update: PM Modi to arrive soon to Nizamabad
Modi to take part in the official programme followed by a public meeting in Giriraj College grounds.

Modi to take part in the official programme followed by a public meeting in Giriraj College grounds.

2023-10-03 10:13:00
  • 3 Oct 2023 10:14 AM GMT

    Turmeric farmers from Armur, Madhol, Jagityal, Nizamabad have been fighting for National Turmeric Board-BJP Madhya Pradesh in-change P Muralidhar Rao.

  • 3 Oct 2023 10:14 AM GMT

    Police at several entry points refuse to allow people with valid passes.

    People hold placards of Modified as 'God of Haldi'. Thanking PM Modi for announcing National Turmeric Bord.

  • 3 Oct 2023 10:13 AM GMT

    Party leaders appeal to police to allow drinking water.

  • 3 Oct 2023 10:13 AM GMT

    Nizamabad police comes under criticism for not allowing water to people attending the meeting and the media.

  • 3 Oct 2023 10:13 AM GMT

    Modi to take part in the official programme followed by a public meeting in Giriraj College grounds.

