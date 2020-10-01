Live Updates: Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Tollywood and Bollywood Latest News Today 1 October 2020
Live Updates: Today 1 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Latest updates from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.
- 1 Oct 2020 5:34 AM GMT
Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In the Bigg Boss house, during the fourth week, a coin collection task was introduced by Bigg Boss. The winner of the task will be the captain of the house. Sohel has been trying to win the game and he is going to all the extremes to win the task. Sohel Ryan started stealing the coins from all the other housemates. He also stole coins from Amma Rajasekhar. Read Full Story
- 1 Oct 2020 5:33 AM GMT
Tollywood News: Anushka Shetty is quite excited about the release of her forthcoming movie Nishabdham with R Madhavan. The movie which will be released in several Indian languages is all set to have a digital release. Read Full Story
- 1 Oct 2020 5:32 AM GMT
Playback Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passed away on Saturday after battling COVID-19 and other respiratory issues. Even though he is said to have recovered from the corona infection, he succumbed after staying for 50 days at the MGM Hospital in Chennai. Read Full Story