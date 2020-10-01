Bigg Boss Telugu: Amma Rajasekhar angry on Sohel Ryan

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: In the Bigg Boss house, during the fourth week, a coin collection task was introduced by Bigg Boss. The winner of the task will be the captain of the house. Sohel has been trying to win the game and he is going to all the extremes to win the task. Sohel Ryan started stealing the coins from all the other housemates. He also stole coins from Amma Rajasekhar.

Amma Rajasekhar, with the support of others, collected a lot of coins and hid them under the bed. When Amma Rajasekhar was sleeping, Sohel Ryan along with Lasya stole his coins completely. Amma Rajasekhar came to know about the same and argued with him over the same.

During the second level of the task, Amma Rajasekhar did not accept when Sohel objected that everyone is targeting him. Sohel picked up a fight with Amma Rajasekhar and he also turned his aggressive mode on. However, the other inmates controlled the situation.