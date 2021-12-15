Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 15 December 2021
Live Updates today on 15 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
- 15 Dec 2021 5:03 AM GMT
Hyderabad: A married woman and her lover attempted suicide here at Kandlapalli forest area of Vikarabad district on Tuesday night. According to SI Srisailam, the woman (32) and the man (22) are said to be in a relationship for sometime now. On realizing that their families would not accept for their marriage, the two consumed poison. Locals who noticed the two in unconscious state alerted the police who sent them to a private hospital in Vikarabad. The condition of the two is said to be critical. The police said that the woman has two children and is working in a private firm in Hyderabad. Both the victims are the residents of Borabanda in Hyderabad, it is learned. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.
- 15 Dec 2021 3:14 AM GMT
Kurnool: The founder of Santhi Ashramam Trust, Himalaya Guruji has said that the trust has taken up a novel initiative to extend free and quality treatment to every eligible poor. With the aim, the trust has started Santhi Poly clinic at the Woodlands complex near Gowri Gopal hospital. The patients would get treatment for One Rupee, said Himalaya Guru Ji. Speaking to The Hans India on Tuesday, the Himalaya Guruji has said that now-a-days the treatment has become very expensive. Several people, particularly the poor, are not in a position to afford the costly treatment at private and corporate hospitals. Kurnool government general hospital has been extending medical treatment to thousands of patients every day. The patients from the neighbouring States like Telangana and Karnataka and from the adjoining districts like Anantapur, Prakasam and Kadapa would also throng the hospital for getting treatment, said the Guruji.Read more
- 15 Dec 2021 3:13 AM GMT
Chittoor: Unidentified miscreants looted Rs 11.5 lakh from an ATM of DCC Bank located at T Rangampeta cross road in Puthalapattu mandal on Monday night, 15 km away from Chittoor. According to information, Distict Cooperative Central (DCC) Bank set up an ATM adjacent to Tirupati –Chittoor highway at T Rangampeta cross road. On Monday afternoon, the bank staff put Rs 15 lakh (consisting of Rs 2,000, Rs 500, Rs 100 notes) in the machine. On Tuesday morning, the debit card holders who visited the ATM for withdrawing money complained to the bank authorities over phone that the teller machine was not dispensing cash. The bank staff visited the ATM and found there was no single currency note inside the machine and complained to Puthalapattu police. Chittoor DSP Sudhakar Reddy along with Puthalapattu CI Aseervadam and Pakala SI Vamsidhar reached the ATM and found that the lock of teller machine was intact and also the digital lock provided inside the machine was not disturbed but the cash was stolen.Read more