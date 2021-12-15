Hyderabad: 14-day remand for Shilpa Chowdary

Hyderabad: The Upperpally court of Rajendranagar on Wednesday sent socialite Shilpa Chowdary into 14-day remand and adjourned the bail petition. Later, she as taken to Chanchalguda jail.



Three cases were registered against the Shilpa Chowdary at Narsingi police station and the investigations revealed that she allegedly cheated several people to the tune of Rs 7 crore. However, it was suspected that Shilpa Chowdary collected around Rs 30 crore and is being questioned on the diversion of money.



Shilpa Chowdary was taken into one-day custody on Tuesday after which she was taken to the court. On Tuesday, the police inspected the Axis Bank account transactions of Shilpa and also checked the locker at Kokapet branch. However, no cash or gold was found in the locker except a set of documents related to a society. The documents are said to be related to the investments she made in the multi-specialty hospital and a hospital being run by the society.



Earlier, the police also seized documents related to land at Hayathnagar. When questioned, Shilpa said that she was going to sell the land to clear all her debts.

