Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 18 November 2021
Live Updates today on 18 November:
Live Updates
- 18 Nov 2021 3:19 AM GMT
The government has taken steps to create employment along with existing vacancies in the medical health sector on a large scale. The orders were issued for the recruitment of a total of 10,865 posts of which, 7,390 are currently vacant and 3,475 are newly created. Muddada Ravi Chandra, Principal Secretary, Department of Medical Health, on Wednesday issued directions to fill the vacancies in the posts of Director of Medical Education (DME), Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, and Director of Public Health. Of the 15 medical colleges under the DME, 1,952 posts were vacant in the 35 hospitals affiliated to them, and 2,190 posts were created. There are 2,520 posts vacant under APVVP and of the 2,918 posts vacant under the Director of Public Health, 1,285 posts were created.Read more
- 18 Nov 2021 3:18 AM GMT
Amaravati: TDP State president K Atchannaidu here on Wednesday asked the YSRCP to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate if it really thinks that it had won all civic elections with popular support and democratically. The results reflected the anti-incumbency that had set in against the ruling party as the TDP had won in Bethamcherla, Jaggaiahpet and Darsi, he said speaking to the media.Read more