Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 21 December 2021
Live Updates today on 21 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 21 Dec 2021 6:33 AM GMT
The atrocity took place in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh where a husband attacked his wife in Ponnur mandal's Pachalatadiparru. However, she later died while receiving treatment. Against this backdrop, the accused committed suicide when he heard the news. The incident caused a stir locally. Going into the details, Yesubabu of Pachalatadiparru village often harassed his wife with suspicion. It was during this sequence that Dakkumalla Yesubabu attacked his wife Manisha. Family members rushed Manisha to Ponnur hospital with serious injuries. However, she died at the hospital on Monday. Yesubabu heard the news of his wife's death in this order and committed suicide by stabbing himself when no one was at home. After receiving the information, Ponnur Rural Police reached the spot and collected the details. Ponnur police said that a case has been registered and is being investigated over the incident.
- 21 Dec 2021 6:09 AM GMT
Three people were killed in two separate road accidents that occurred at Peddapalli and Bhadradri districts on Tuesday morning. In Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district, three people were dead on the spot after two lorries collided head on and landed on a auto-rickshaw that was passing by. A couple and their two-month-old daughter succumbed to injuries. The victims are Sheik Shakeel, his wife Reshma. The accident took place when the family was heading to Indaram in Mancherial to attend a function. The police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies with a crane. Two others who also suffered injuries were admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered. In Bhadradi, two brothers who were travelling on bike were hit by a tractor at Pillalamarri. Srinivas and Bhanu Prakash who were heading to Jangalapalli from Illandu were killed on the spot. The police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.
- 21 Dec 2021 5:17 AM GMT
The government decided to pay the pending 2017– pay scale arrears in two installments to the APSRTC employees who were retired from March 1, 2019 to November 30, 2021. The orders have been issued to this effect. The first installment was deposited in the accounts of a total of 5,000 retired employees on Monday and the second installment arrears will also be paid soon. The unions expressed happiness over the decision of Jagan Sarkar and thanked CM Jagan. Also, a key decision has been taken regarding RTC employees who have retired and resigned for other reasons. It has paved the way for the payment of terminal benefits to those who retired after January 1, 2020. They have been assigned account head numbers for leave encashment and gratuity payments. It is learned that the state transport department has issued an order to this effect.
- 21 Dec 2021 5:07 AM GMT
A teenager from Jangaon district of Telangana died in road accident that occurred around 11 pm in Los Angeles on Saturday. The victim was identified as Settipalli Arjith Reddy (15). According to Arjith's uncle Ravinder Reddy, the victim's parents Ramchandra Reddy and Rajani of Bandlagudem went to Los Angeles 20 years ago. The couple has two children - Akhitha Reddy, a class 11 student and Arjith Reddy, a Class 10 student. On Saturday night, Arjith went to his friends home along with his family to attend a party and the car met with an accident while they were returning home. While Arjith Reddy was dead on the spot, his sister Akshitha suffered major injuries and was sent to the hospital. Their parents escaped with minor injuries. The incident came to light on Monday when Ramachandra Reddy made a phone call to his brother Ravinder Reddy who is residing at Jangaon along with his mother. Ramachandra Reddy last visited his village in 2016 when his father passed away.
- 21 Dec 2021 5:03 AM GMT
With an increase in the cold wave, the temperature across the state dipped below the normal level forcing the people to stay indoors during the morning hours. For the first time, districts across Telangana including Hyderabad has recorded 3-4 degree Celsius below the normal range. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that cold wave to continue for the next three days. On Tuesday, people in some parts of Telangana woke up to the foggy weather conditions. The flow of winds from Northeast direction is the reason for the dip in temperature. Ginnedari of erstwhile Adilabad district recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degree Celsius on Tuesday morning followed by 3.8 degree Celsius in Bela and Sirpur (U), 3.9 degree Celsius in Arli (T), 4.9 degree Celsius in Wankidi of Jainath, 5.1 degree Celsius in Chapra, 5.2 degree Celsius in Sonala, 5.3 in Bazar Hathnoor, 5.4 in Lokiri, according to the Telnagana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).
- 21 Dec 2021 5:00 AM GMT
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday celebrations will be held on Tuesday, YSRCP state general secretary MLC Leyla Appireddy said. He said this they are focusing on environmental protection. As part of this, the party has decided to plant the saplings in a large scale across the state. Appireddy spoke to the media on Monday at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli, Guntur district. CM Jagan's birthday is like a festival not only for the party ranks but also for the people, hence we are embarking on some kind of service program and raising awareness among the people in particular.
- 21 Dec 2021 4:59 AM GMT
Hyderabad: An amount of Rs 55 lakh was wrongfully paid to one R Haricharan Rao as compensation under the Land Acquisition Act in 2017 as Haricharan claimed that a "BURUJU", which is a public structure located in Chintaltana village of erstwhile Sircilla mandal, presently Rajanna-Sircilla district as his own personal property. The land acquisition proceedings were initiated by the then Andhra Pradesh government in 2008 and the Revenue officials acquired lands of farmers for the 25 tmc ft Mid Manair irrigation project during which Haricharan Rao mentioned "BURUJU" as his own personal property and even gave his house number to the Buruju and by colluding with the Land Acquisition Officer succeeded in getting Rs 55 lakh as compensation, which is under challenge. On Monday, the Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji directed the District Collector, Rajanna-Sircilla to file a status report on wrongful payment the money Haricharan Rao under the Land Acquisition proceedings within three weeks.