Amit Shah directs Telangana BJP to hit back at TRS allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Telangana BJP leaders to hit back at the allegations made by the TRS party. Along with Union Minister Kishan Reddy, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay, Eatala Rajender, DK Aruna, MP Dharmapuri Arvind, former MPs Garikapati Mohan Rao, Jitender Reddy met Amit Shah at the latter's chamber in parliament.

BJP leaders' meeting with Amit Shah has assumed significance amid the TRS leaders protest across Telangana over paddy procurement. Amit Shah asked the party leaders to hold special programmes centering public. He further directed to chalk out a plan to publicize the TRS attitude towards the farmers in procuring paddy and also tell the public over the paddy scam of TRS and other corruptions. Shah further continued to demand an inquiry on the corruption of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Amit Shah also told the party leaders that he will be on a two-day visit to Telangana and asked the leaders to make all the arrangements. He congratulated Eatala Rajender on his victory in Huzurabad by-election and hoped that the party would see the same result in the coming elections.