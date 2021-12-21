TTD takes measures to reduce electricity costs, decides to set up a 2 MW rooftop solar system

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam is taking measures to decrease the usage of electricity and introducing environmentally friendly, energy-efficient technologies to save. TTD will implement these energy efficiency programs in collaboration with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM). According to TTD sources, this will save about 10 percent of TTD's current spending on electricity bills.

The TTD consumes 68 million units of electricity annually of which 30 percent is solar and wind power and 70 percent is supplied by the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Corporation (APSPDCL). The TTD is spending up to Rs 40 crore of electricity. It hopes to save atleast 10 percent on bills by implementing electricity saving measures. To this end, the New Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), in collaboration with national-level agencies, has decided to set up 2 MW capacity solar power plants on all school and college buildings under TTD.

The old pump sets in the TTD will be replaced by fuel-efficient pump sets and 5,000 ordinary fans (75 watts) will be replaced by fuel-efficient appliances such as super-efficient BLDC (brushless direct current) fans (35 watts). Due to this, Rs. 0.88 million units worth Rs 62 lakh are expected to be saved.

The TTD EO Jawahar Reddy said they are carrying out power-saving activities in TTD affiliated temples and as part of this, they hope to make adequate use of renewable energy sources in addition to the use of BEE star rated equipment. "We have a plan to promote electric transport facilities in Tirumala and Tirupati and hope that these measures will reduce power consumption and make it more convenient for the devotees," he said.