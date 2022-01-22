Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 22 January 2022
- 22 Jan 2022 12:27 PM GMT
Health Minister Harish Rao on Saturday inspected fever survey in 37th ward of the Siddipet town along with health care workers. The minister questioned the people if they are vaccinated and if they are suffering from any COVID-19 symptoms like cold, cough and fever. He asked the people to follow precautionary measures including wearing mask and maintaining physical distance when stepping out of the house.Read more
- 22 Jan 2022 9:35 AM GMT
On the complaint of BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Lok Sabha privilege committee served notices to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, home secretary Ravi Gupta, director general of police Mahender Reddy and four other police officials in connection with breach of privileges. All of them were directed to appear before the panel on February 3.Read more
- 22 Jan 2022 8:01 AM GMT
The Special Operations Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police arrested 12 persons who were found gambling at a house in Gachibowli on Friday evening. The police seized Rs 9.02 lakh and playing cards were seized from them. The police who acted on a tip off raided a flat in an apartment at Greenland colony in Gachibowli. They found a person Kakarla Marka Reddy organizing a three-card game by inviting participants. He had booked a flat in the apartment by paying Rs 6,000 a day for the gambling.Read more
- 22 Jan 2022 7:59 AM GMT
The customs officials on Saturday seized 2,715.800 grams of gold from a passenger here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad. According to the officials, the passenger arrived by 6E 025 from Dubai on Friday. The officials found 2,715.800 grams of gold items valued at Rs 1.36 crore from him. Gold chains and gold in paste form were concealed inside hand baggage and check-in baggage.Read more
- 22 Jan 2022 7:58 AM GMT
Sircilla: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramanand Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal to support various works taken up in handloom and textile sector in the State. KTR requested the Centre to sanction Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla and sanction an amount of Rs 49.84 crore from the projected outlay of Rs 993.65 crore towards filling various gaps and to implement the components which include infrastructure, modernisation, expansion of production base, strengthen of value chain, market development, skill development, capacity building and administration, studies and project monitoring costs of textile park, weaving and apparel park at Sircilla. The minister requested to sanction Rs 897.92 crore for taking up infrastructure works at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal.Read more