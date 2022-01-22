Lok Sabha privilege committee sent notices to Telangana officials

On the complaint of BJP state chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Lok Sabha privilege committee served notices to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, home secretary Ravi Gupta, director general of police Mahender Reddy and four other police officials in connection with breach of privileges. All of them were directed to appear before the panel on February 3.

Karimnagar CP V Satyanarayana, ACP Srinivas Rao, Jagtial DSP Prakash and Karimnagar inspector Lakshmi Babu were also served privilege committee notices. The privilege committee has launched investigation on the attack on Bandi Sanjay by the Karimnagar police commissioner without any reason. On Friday, Bandi Sanjay gave a statement before the Lok Sabha privilege committee and explained the attack on him in Karimnagar.

"The police violated his rights as the member of parliament and broke the door during the 'Jagaran' at the camp office and smashed the doors with gas cutters," Sanjay stated in the complaint. The BJP chief further urged the panel headed by Sunil Kumar Singh to take action against the police officers involved.

Bandi Sanjay was arrested on January 2 when he along with his supporters launched 'Jagaran' against the government order on the transfer of employees. Following day, Sanjay was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.

Later, the Telangana High Court later dismissed the MP's remand and ordered his release.