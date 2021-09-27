Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 27 September 2021
Weather in Hyderabad will be 22 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 28 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:06 AM and will set at 6:09 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on September 27 will be 95% and Air Quality will be Fair with 20 AQI.
Weather in Vijayawada will be 29 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 25 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 5:57 AM and will set at 6:00 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on September 27 will be 86% and Air Quality will be Fair with 10 AQI.
Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on September 27 (19 Safar, 1443); Fajr: 4:55 AM; Sunrise: 6:05 AM; Dhuhr: 12:08 PM; Asr: 3:30 PM; Maghrib: 6:09 PM; Isha: 7:21 PM.
Live Updates
- 27 Sep 2021 5:02 AM GMT
Petrol and diesel prices today, 27 September 2021: Petrol price at all major cities have been stable but the diesel prices have continued to hike in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai. The petrol prices in Delhi is at Rs. 101.19 per liter and diesel price at Rs. 89.32 with a hike of 25 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 105.26 per litre and diesel price is at Rs. 97.46 per litre with a hike of 11 paise. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 99.08 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.08 per litre with a hike of 39 paise. Read Full Story
- 27 Sep 2021 5:01 AM GMT
Gold rates today, 27 September 2021: Gold rates today have been remained stable at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,200 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,130. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,200 per 10 gram 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,130. Read Full Story