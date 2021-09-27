Andhra Pradesh observes Bharat Bandh, all establishments remains shut

The Bharat Bandh call given by the farmers' unions continues in demand to repeal farm laws introduced by the Central Government in Parliament is continuing peacefully across the country. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared full support for the Bharat Bandh. Left and Congress parties raised concerns in front of the Vijayawada bus stand in AP.



RTC buses across the Krishna district are limited to depots, business, commercial and educational institutions have expressed full support for the bandh of the Left parties. Leaders of the Left and Congress parties are worried in support of the farmers at the Vijayawada RTC bus stand despite heavy rain.



The bandh continues peacefully in the Anantapur district. RTC buses have been restricted to depots since midnight. The bandh in the district is going on peacefully with the full support of the government along with the opposition, public associations, and farmers' associations. Public and private companies were all shut down and educational institutions were closed as schools announced a holiday.



On the other hand, nine hundred bus services across 8 depots across Kadapa district are limited to depots. The protest was held at the bus stand in the district headquarters under the auspices of all parties. The bandh affected 11 zones in Visakhapatnam as the agitators blocked the vehicles everywhere. The bandh in Tirupati led to little tension. CPI and CPM leaders took part in the bandh despite the rains.