YS Jagan reviews with collectors of cyclone Gulab affected districts in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the aftermath of cyclone Gulab through video conference with collectors and officials of the cyclone-affected areas. Collectors and officials of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts participated in the review. CS Adityanath Das briefed CM Jagan on the post-cyclone situation.



Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that the authorities have been directed to restore power on a war footing as soon as the rains subside. It is suggested to keep abreast of the electrical conditions every half hour. The CS was ordered to remain there today and monitor the relief efforts. The families of the deceased were ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh immediately. Authorities were advised to act generously with a humanitarian perspective in the affected areas.

He said officials should not hesitate to help the victims and directed officials to provide quality food in the relief camps provide good medical care and safe drinking water. The CM directed the officers to open relief camps wherever necessary.

CM Jagan directed the authorities to pump out rainwater in the flood-hit areas of Visakhapatnam city. It was also suggested to set up medical camps in flood-prone areas and support the families who are suffering due to water intrusion into the houses. He ordered to provide financial assistance of Rs.1000 / - when the victims leave the relief camps.

He advised providing water‌ tankers as there is a risk of contamination due to rainwater. He ordered to maintain water schemes with generators and enumerate war-damaged areas on a war footing. Damage estimates should be prepared immediately and steps should be taken to support the farmers.

He said there was a possibility of sudden rains in coastal areas as there are rains in Odisha. Authorities have been directed to alert the people in the coastal areas of the Vandhara and Nagavali rivers. They want to move them to relief camps where necessary and monitor the water levels in the reservoirs from time to time.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana from Vizianagaram, Minister Avanti Srinivas from Visakhapatnam, Disaster Management Commissioner Kannababu, Deputy CM Dharmana Krishnadas, and CS Adityanath Das from Srikakulam participated in the review.