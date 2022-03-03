Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 3 March 2022
Live Updates
- 3 March 2022 5:31 AM GMT
The Krishna district collector J Nivas said heavy rains are likely in the next 48 hours due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal and urged the coastal people of the district to be vigilant in this regard and farmers to take precautionary measures to protect their crops.Read more
- 3 March 2022 5:02 AM GMT
In a bizarre case, a woman stole valuable things from the employer's house and before making the former completely blind. The incident took place at Nacharam. According to the police, the woman, identified as P Bhargavi (32) is a native of Mancherial and was working as a caretaker for P Hemavathi (73) in Snehapuri Colony in Nacharam. Thr police said that the woman allegedly mixed toilet cleaner in the elderly woman's eye drops and administered the same in the woman's eyes.Read more