Darshan timings changed at Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga temple as covid restrictions eased

In the wake of the easing of the covid‌ restrictions, changes were made in the timing of the darshans at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada. According to changes, morning worship will be held from Thursday from 3 am to 4 pm followed by the Kadgamalarchana Puja from 4 pm to 5 pm.



Devotees are allowed for darshans in queue lines during the Kadgamalarchana. Meanwhile, devotees who have purchased tickets of Rs.100 and Rs.300 along with free darshan toke will be allowed to darshan in these queue lines in case of emergency.



It is learned that the devotees take shelter at Sri Durga Malleshwara Swami temples at night to take darshans in the morning and return to their hometowns. However, due to the covid rules, they are allowed for darshans only after 6 in the morning, which has been difficult for devotees coming from farther areas.



Against this backdrop, the temple EO discussed with the members of the Vedic Committee and temple priests and decided to change the timings of darshans. Devotees will now be allowed to visit the shrine every day from 5 am to 10 pm.