  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 5 March 2022

Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 5 March 2022
x
Highlights

Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 5 March 2022

Live Updates today on 5 March 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break

Show Full Article

Live Updates

  • 5 March 2022 6:16 AM GMT

    Four people were dead and four others sustained injuries as DCM Van rammed into an auto-rickshaw here at Errigattamma of Mulugu district in the wee hours of Saturday. The police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and took up rescue measures. The injured were taken to MGM hospital for treatment.Read more

  • 5 March 2022 6:15 AM GMT

    Yet another prestigious project taken up by the Telangana government was launched by the Health minister Harish Rao on Saturday here at Mulugu district. The Telangana government decided to keep the health profile of every citizen who are above 18 years of age.Read more

>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X