Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh News Today 5 March 2022
Live Updates today on 5 March 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
Live Updates
- 5 March 2022 6:16 AM GMT
Four people were dead and four others sustained injuries as DCM Van rammed into an auto-rickshaw here at Errigattamma of Mulugu district in the wee hours of Saturday. The police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and took up rescue measures. The injured were taken to MGM hospital for treatment.Read more
- 5 March 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Yet another prestigious project taken up by the Telangana government was launched by the Health minister Harish Rao on Saturday here at Mulugu district. The Telangana government decided to keep the health profile of every citizen who are above 18 years of age.Read more