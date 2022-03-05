Telangana: 4 die, 4 hurt as DCM Van rams into auto in Mulugu

Four people were dead and four others sustained injuries as DCM Van rammed into an auto-rickshaw here at Errigattamma of Mulugu district in the wee hours of Saturday.

The police rushed to the spot upon receiving information and took up rescue measures. The injured were taken to MGM hospital for treatment.

The deceased were identified as Ajay (12), Kiran (16), Kausalya (60) and auto-rickshaw driver Johny (23), natives of Komatipalli of Mangapet mandal. The incident took place when the victims were returning Shareef Dargah in Annaram.

The police registered a case and took up an investigation. The bodies were shifted for autopsy.