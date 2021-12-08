Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 8 December 2021
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 8 December 2021
Live Updates today on 8 December: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break.
Live Updates
- 8 Dec 2021 7:54 AM GMT
The Kakinada district police department has taken a key step towards the safety of women. SP M Rabindranath Babu on Tuesday launched a new service called 'Women Drop at Home'. Employees, students, and other women can avail of these services to reach their destination at night. The services were launched in the wake of statistics showing that crimes against women are on the rise at night. These vehicle services are available daily from 10 pm to 5 am. The vehicle was accompanied by a police driver and a female constable. The vehicle control is connected to the District Police Control Room. These services are overseen directly by the Control Room Inspector. The women can call 94949 33233 or 94907 63498 and avail of the services of the 'Women Drop At Home' vehicle. "At present, these services are available only in Kakinada city limits and will be extended to all urban areas in the district in the future," the SP said.
- 8 Dec 2021 7:38 AM GMT
In an hilarious incident, man climbed tree in order to avoid the vaccine here at Sangareddy district on Tuesday. Going into details, Ghousuddin, a resident of Rejinthal village in Nyalkal mandalis said to be scared of the vaccine jab and escaped from his house when health workers reached his house to administer the vaccine dose. On search of family members, the man was found on tree and did not listen to his family when they tried to persuade him to get the jab. Also Read - Telangana: 4 of family commit suicide in Sangareddy .
Locals said that the 33-year-old man got down from the tree after an hour when the health workers left his home. Also, people in the Nalsabgadda area in Sangareddy town refused to take the vaccine when the health workers visited their houses. They argued with the officials and asked if it was compulsory to take the vaccine. In order to complete 100 per cent vaccination in the state, the health workers are going door to door to administer the vaccine.
- 8 Dec 2021 6:44 AM GMT
The YSR Congress party members who were unanimously elected as MLCs under the local body MLC elections were sworn in as MLCs on Wednesday in the office of the AP Council Chairman. Legislative Council Chairman Koye Moshen Raju administered the oath of the newly elected MLCs. As many as eleven MLCs took the oath. Yallareddygari Shivaramireddy from Anantapur, Thalashila Raghuram from Krishna district, Mondithoka Arun Kumar, Anantha Satya Udaya Bhaskar from East Godavari, Dr. Uma Reddy Venkateshwarlu from Guntur, Murugudu Hanumant Rao, Indukuri Raghuraju from Vizianagaram, Varudhu Kalyani and Chennuboina Srinivas from Visakhapatnam Krishnaraghava Jayendrbharat from Chittoor, Thummati Madhava Rao from Prakasam has sworn in as MLCs.Read more
- 8 Dec 2021 5:42 AM GMT
A farmer died accidentally while burning paddy stubble here at Veldurthi of Jagtial district on Wednesday morning. It is learned that the farmer, identified as Lakshman Goud is said to have suffered from asphyxiation following the smoke from burning paddy and died on the spot. Locals who found Lakshman unconscious in the paddy field was shifted to hospital where he was declared brought dead. In another tragic incident, a farmer died of heart attack heart at a paddy procurement centre in Jammikunta of Karimnagar district. The farmer, Ilaiah is said to have brought his paddy to the centre two weeks ago but the officials refused to purchase it due to the high moisture content. Following which, Ilaiah dried the paddy in the centre itself. On Tuesday, while packing the dried paddy in the gunny bags, Ilaiah suffered heart attack and died. Jammikunta CI Ramchandar Rao registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Ilaiah's daughter.