Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 8 February 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 9 February 2022
- 8 Feb 2022 6:36 AM GMT
Hyderabad: YouTuber Sarayu and her supporters were arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Monday after a complaint over their short film which is alleged to have hurted the women and Hindu sentiments.Read more
- 8 Feb 2022 6:33 AM GMT
A tragic incident was reported where a young man (Prasanna Kumar) was brutally murdered in Tirupati for his rude and negligent talk with friends. Going into the details, Bojja alias Prasanna Kumar, who was celebrating his birthday near a lodge on Renigunta Road on January 3, was brutally murdered by some youths. However, Lakshmipathy (28), a young man from Srinivasapura in Tirupati, claimed that he had planned the murder himself. Although Lakshmipathy had nothing to do with the murder, Prasanna Kumar's cousin Vamsi heard about it.Read more
- 8 Feb 2022 6:31 AM GMT
Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh Ram Subhag Singh inquired about the progress of various development and welfare schemes being implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state. Tumma Vijay Kumar Reddy, ex-officio secretary and commissioner of information and civil relations on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, briefed him on various development and welfare schemes at the Lake View Guest House in Hyderabad on Monday. The event lasted for almost three hours.Read more