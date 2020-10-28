Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, India Coronavirus, Today 28 October 2020

Live Updates Today 28 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 27 October As many as 837 new COVID-19 cases and 1,554 recoveries were reported from Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department informed on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 17,890 active cases and 2,32,671 recoveries. So far, a total of 1,315 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus, including four in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate currently stands at 0.56 per cent in the state, while the recovery rate stands at 90.14 per cent.



Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 27 October Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, which has decreased yesterday drastically has hike today with yet another 3000 cases. In the latest health bulletin released by the state Department of Health, as many as 2901 new Coronavirus cases as on Tuesday morning taking the total tally to 811825 cases. Meanwhile, the death rate also which is slashing down has registered 19 deaths with four in Kadapa, three in Chittoor and Krishna, two in East Godavari and Prakasam, One in Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari respectively.

Coronavirus in India as on 27 October With 36,469 new COVID19 infections, India's total cases surge to 79,46,429. With 488 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,19,502. Total active cases are 6,25,857 after a decrease of 27,860 in last 24 hrs. Total cured cases are 72,01,070 with 63,842 new discharges in last 24 hrs

