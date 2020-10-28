Corona update: 1,481 new cases, 4 deaths in Telangana

Telangana registered 1,481 coronavirus positive cases till 8 pm on Tuesday taking the overall tally to 2,34,152 while the death toll touched 1,319 with four new persons dying of the virus. The recovery count went up to 2,14,917 with the recovery of 1,451 persons on a single day.

At present, there are 17,916 active cases in the state out of which 14,883 are in home/institutional isolation.

Between Monday and Tuesday, around 40,081 tests were conducted that include 17,635 on primary contacts and 4,809 on secondary contacts. While the results of 1,481 turned positive, the reports of 664 are awaited.

The positive cases reported from the state include 279 from GHMC, 138 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 111 from Rangareddy, 82 each from Khammam and Nalgonda, 79 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Karimnagar, 47 from Suryapet, 45 from Warangal Urban, 38 each from Kamareddy and Jagtial, 35 from Mahabubnagar, 34 from Siddipet, 33 from Mahabubabad, 32 each from Sangareddy and Nizamabad, 27 each from Sircilla and Nagarkurnool, 26 from Peddapalli, 24 each from Jangaon, Warangal Rural and Mancherial, 23 from Medak, 20 from Mulugu, 17 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 16 from Adilabad, 13 from Vikarabad, 12 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 10 from Yadadri Bhongir, 9 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 4 cases from Narayanpet and zero cases from Wanaparthy.