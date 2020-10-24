Live Updates: Telangana, Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Coronavirus, Today 24 October 2020

Live Updates Today 24 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Coronavirus Cases news from India, Hyderabad, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break. Check for the latest news here.

Coronavirus in Telangana as on 23 October Telangana recorded 1,421 coronavirus positive cases and six new deaths in the state taking the death toll to 1,298 while the total number of confirmed cases is 2,29,001. As many as 1,221 persons were recovered from the virus pushing the count to 2,07,326. At present, there are 20,337 active cases out of which 17,214 are in home/institutional isolation.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh as on 23 October Andhra Pradesh's COVID19 cases cross 8-lakh mark with 3,765 new infections. Total cases at 8,00,684 out of which 31,721 are active cases. 20 deaths reported in last 24 hours taking the toll to 6,544.

Coronavirus in Karnataka as on 23 October Karnataka reported 5,356 new COVID-19 cases (2,688 cases in Bengaluru Urban), 8,749 discharges and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now stand at 7,93,907 including 89,483 active cases, 6,93,584 discharges and 10,821 deaths.



Coronavirus in India as on 23 October After dipping below 47,000 new cases three days back, spike in daily fresh corona cases has been on the rise ever since. A total of 54,366 new infections and 690 deaths in 24 hours, took India's tally on Friday to 77,61,312. Out of the total Covid cases, 6,95,509 are currently active, 69,48,497 have been discharged, while 1,17,306 lost the battle against the pandemic.

Weather in Hyderabad will be 30 Degrees in the morning and at its lowest at 20 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Hyderabad will be at 6:12 AM and will set at 5:48 PM. Humidity in Hyderabad on October 24 will be 89% and Air Quality will be Fair with 167 AQI.

Weather in Vijayawada will be 34 Degree during the day and at its lowest at 24 Degree during the night. Sunrise in Vijayawada will be at 6:02 AM and will set at 5:40 PM. Humidity in Vijayawada on October 24 will be 91% and Air Quality will be Fair with 153 AQI.

Islamic Prayer Timings in Hyderabad as on October 24 (6 Rabi ul Awal, 1442); Fajr: 4:59 AM; Sunrise: 6:12 AM; Dhuhr: 12:00 PM; Asr: 3:20 PM; Maghrib: 5:48 PM; Isha: 7:01 PM

Live Updates on Coronavirus