Live Updates: Tollywood, Bollywood and Bigg Boss Latest News Today 6 October 2020

Live Updates: Today 6 October 2020: The Hans India blog provides you the latest Tollywood news and Bollywood, Bigg Boss 4 Telugu Latest updates from Tollywood and Bollywood. You can find all the latest news from Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam movies as they break.

  • 6 Oct 2020 5:28 AM GMT

    Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: During the nominations in the fifth week, most of the inmates brought out their aggression. Especially, Akhil and Sohel ganged up against Abhijeet. When Abhijeet was nominating Akhil, Sohel came in between to raise some points. Read Full Story

  • 6 Oct 2020 5:27 AM GMT

    Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The fifth-week nominations procedure in the Bigg Boss house created a high drama in the Bigg Boss house. Read Full Story

  • 6 Oct 2020 5:26 AM GMT

    Kannada Movies: Vasistha N Simha, popularly known for his golden voice in Sandalwood, is now all set to entertain with his upcoming film titled 'Kalachakra.' The new teaser of 'Kalachakra' directed by Sumanth Kranthi was released on Monday which received a positive response among the audience. Read Full Story

  • 6 Oct 2020 5:25 AM GMT

    Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Divi openly revealed that the food cooked by Lasya resulted in vomitings and motions for some inmates. Read Full Story

