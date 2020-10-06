X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Inmates suffer vomitings because of Lasya's food

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Inmates suffer vomitings because of Lasyas food
x

Lasya in Nomination in 5th week 

Highlights

Lasya is one of the popular faces of Television space who is currently in the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Lasya is one of the popular faces of Television space who is currently in the Bigg Boss house. She survived four weeks in the Bigg Boss house already. She has a good friendship with some inmates but did not have the same with a few others. Interestingly, during the nominations in the fifth week, Divi brought out an interesting observation about Lasya.

Divi openly revealed that the food cooked by Lasya resulted in vomitings and motions for some inmates. She nominated Lasya for the same reason and Lasya could not take it. She objected to Divi's reason and tried to defend herself up.

Prior to that, Lasya nominated Divi saying that she cooks well but fails to maintain cleanliness in the kitchen. The reasons given by both the inmates are very silly! They are yet to play the game on a serious mode.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X