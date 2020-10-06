Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Inmates suffer vomitings because of Lasya's food

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: Lasya is one of the popular faces of Television space who is currently in the Bigg Boss house. She survived four weeks in the Bigg Boss house already. She has a good friendship with some inmates but did not have the same with a few others. Interestingly, during the nominations in the fifth week, Divi brought out an interesting observation about Lasya.

Divi openly revealed that the food cooked by Lasya resulted in vomitings and motions for some inmates. She nominated Lasya for the same reason and Lasya could not take it. She objected to Divi's reason and tried to defend herself up.

Prior to that, Lasya nominated Divi saying that she cooks well but fails to maintain cleanliness in the kitchen. The reasons given by both the inmates are very silly! They are yet to play the game on a serious mode.