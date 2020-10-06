Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: High Drama during nominations in the house

Bigg Boss 4 Telugu: The fifth-week nominations procedure in the Bigg Boss house created a high drama in the Bigg Boss house. In the fifth week, the housemates brought their best out, for the nominations procedure.

All the inmates came forward to nominate the others with valid reasons. Because of the same, there were arguments in the house among the inmates which generated a lot of curiosity among the audiences. For the first time, an entire episode took place on the nominations in Bigg Boss house this season.

Finally, in the end, Bigg Boss revealed the names of the inmates who were nominated for this week. Akhil, Noel, Abhijeet, Sohel, Amma Rajasekhar, Monal, Lasya, Sujatha, and Ariyana are in the nominations for this week.