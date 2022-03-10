Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates 2022 : BJP wins one seat, leading in 21
Manipur Assembly Election Result Live Updates 2022
Manipur Election Results Live Today: All eyes on March 10, as the counting of votes, is scheduled to take place for Manipur
Live Updates
- 10 March 2022 7:33 AM GMT
Viewing the current status of COVID-19 in the five polled states, the Election Commission has decided to relax the guidelines on victory marches during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory processions. This relaxation is however subject to existing instructions of SDMA and preventive measures, imposed by concerned district authorities.
- 10 March 2022 7:31 AM GMT
The Election Commission has declared the results for the Tipaimukh constituency. Janata Dal (United) leader Ngursanglur Sanate won by a margin of 1249 over BJP's Chalton Lien Amo. The BJP meanwhile is leading in 29 seats.
- 10 March 2022 6:44 AM GMT
According to the latest trends shared by the Election Commission, the BJP is leading in 22 seats. These are: Bishenpur, Chandel, Churachandpur, Heingang, Heirok, Henglep, Hiyanglam, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, Karong, Keirao, Khundrakpam, Langthabal, Lilong, Nambol, Nungba, Phungyar, Saikot, Sekmai, Thanga, Uripok and Yaiskul.
- 10 March 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Manipur Election Results 2022: BJP Look To Win Manipur, Early Trends Show Big Gain For The Party
- 10 March 2022 6:12 AM GMT
As per official figures shared by the Election Commission at 11:20 am, the Conrad Sangma-led NPP is presently leading in nine seats, well ahead of parties such as the Congress and JD(U). While the NPP is a BJP ally, it had contested the recent elections on its own. Reports suggest that Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma is now headed to Manipur.
- 10 March 2022 6:12 AM GMT
According to early trends available for all 60 assembly seats, the BJP leading in 23 seats, Congress in 12 and NPP in 11 in initial rounds of counting of votes.
- 10 March 2022 6:12 AM GMT
The senior Congress leader is presently leading from the Thoubal seat by a margin of 1225 votes. The three time (2002-2017) Chief Minister has won consistently from this seat since 2007. The Congress, which governed the state for 15 consecutive years till 2017, had formed a Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance after forging a pre-poll alliance with four Left parties and Janata Dal-Secular.
- 10 March 2022 6:11 AM GMT
The BJP is leading in 17 assembly seats followed by Congress with five seats and Janata Dal (United) with three seats according to trends shared by the Election Commission at 11:00 am. The Kuki People's Alliance and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) are leading on one seat each, while the Naga Peoples Front leads on 5 seats and the National People's Party in seven.