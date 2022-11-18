Masooda Movie Twitter Review
As life goes on, Thiruveer, who lives next door to Sangeetha, becomes shocked one day and seeks his help to return her daughter to normalcy. The...
As life goes on, Thiruveer, who lives next door to Sangeetha, becomes shocked one day and seeks his help to return her daughter to normalcy. The actual plot then begins, which is loaded with scary themes. Making a horror thriller is difficult, and each scene in such a genre must be thrilling and gripping enough to keep audiences glued to their seats.
Live Updates
- 18 Nov 2022 7:04 AM GMT
#Masooda: Engaging and Quite lengthy— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) November 18, 2022
The normal first half followed by a terrfic & solidly packed second half makes it watchable
Thrilling BGM with stunning cinematography brings the unique horror atmosphere 🔥
All the actors were Terrfic 👍 https://t.co/5P77o88PXx
- 18 Nov 2022 7:04 AM GMT
Ela undi #Masooda— Krish (@urstrulykrish66) November 18, 2022
Bagunte Horror mves Asal Miss Avanu😁
- 18 Nov 2022 7:03 AM GMT
#Masooda is a true blue Horror film from TFI ❤️🔥— Chai Bisket (@ChaiBisket) November 18, 2022
Interval scene 💥
Entire 2nd Half
edge of the seat 🔥
Technically solidd film from the debut director 🤘🏼
Need vision to make such superior films with debutants @RahulYadavNakka..
Hattrick after Malli Raava nd Agent Athreya 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/jEJqRTUYjs
- 18 Nov 2022 7:03 AM GMT
Wishing you the very best for your movie #Masooda 💐#SaiKiran @IamThiruveeR @KavyaKalyanram @sangithakrish @Bandhavisri @prashanthvihari @RahulYadavNakka @SVC_official @RahulYadavNakka @Swadharm_Ent pic.twitter.com/1v5p8jCq86— MAA Telugu (@itsmaatelugu) November 18, 2022
- 18 Nov 2022 7:02 AM GMT
Showtime : #Masooda. @RahulYadavNakka @Swadharm_Ent pic.twitter.com/40aCVtrr60— Chanukya R Kotamreddy (@RadhaulChanukya) November 18, 2022
- 18 Nov 2022 6:22 AM GMT
Feel the fear in cinemas 🤯#Masooda grand release today 💥— Phani Kandukuri (@phanikandukuri1) November 18, 2022
Book your tickets now!
-https://t.co/1tR8mVXycn#AssalBhayamMundhundhi#SaiKiran @IamThiruveeR @KavyaKalyanram @sangithakrish @Bandhavisri @prashanthvihari @RahulYadavNakka @SVC_official @Swadharm_Ent pic.twitter.com/1iTnnRCPn1
- 18 Nov 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Feel the fear in cinemas #Masooda grand release today 💥— J SOLUTIONS MEDIA®️ (@jsolu_tions) November 18, 2022
Book your tickets now!
- https://t.co/8Rd1p6BKzc#AssalBhayamMundhundhi#SaiKiran @IamThiruveeR @KavyaKalyanram @sangithakrish @Bandhavisri @prashanthvihari @RahulYadavNakka @SVC_official @Swadharm_Ent pic.twitter.com/aqKnqL2egD
- 18 Nov 2022 6:17 AM GMT
Showtime #Masooda 🎬— 1929 (@sha_4005) November 18, 2022
- 18 Nov 2022 6:16 AM GMT
After many days proper horror film came to theatres, #Masooda movie will definitely give everyone scary feeling. Positive reviews every where.— AA Venkatasai🪓🪓🪓🪓 (@venkatatp77) November 18, 2022
- 18 Nov 2022 6:16 AM GMT
Movie Chala thrilling gaa undi— Tarak Rajesh ᵛᵃˢᵗᵘⁿⁿᵃ (@TarakRajesh9) November 18, 2022
Awesome content #Masooda