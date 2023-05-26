Mem Famous Twitter Review: #MemFamousMazaa in Theatres Worldwide

Mem Famous is helmed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also an ensemble cast of Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi in prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.



