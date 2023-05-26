Mem Famous Twitter Review: #MemFamousMazaa in Theatres Worldwide

Live
Mem Famous is helmed by debut filmmaker Sumanth Prabhas who is also playing the lead role in this movie. It also an ensemble cast of Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya and Siri Raasi in prominent roles. This movie is produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath, and Chandru Manoharan under the Chai Bisket Films banner.
Live Updates
- 26 May 2023 5:36 AM GMT
Watching #MemFamous pic.twitter.com/PMS7KHV62n— devipriya (@sairaaj44) May 26, 2023
- 26 May 2023 5:25 AM GMT
Best wishes to the entire team of #MemFamous on their fantastically Famous release today! 🍿— UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 26, 2023
May your cinematic journey become as Famous as the laughter you spread🤣@SumanthPrabha_s @SharathWhat @anuragmayreddy @mani_aegurla @just_mourya @ChaiBisketFilms @LahariFilm pic.twitter.com/LmmPUozLkt
- 26 May 2023 5:23 AM GMT
#MemFamous ki tickets book kaani 💥💥— Phani Kandukuri (@phanikandukuri1) May 26, 2023
The FAMOUS SPEECH SPECIALIST @SKNonline joins the #MemFamousVibe ❤️🔥
Book your tickets for premiere shows today and select shows tomorrow at Rs. 99/-
- https://t.co/UdaDNUr4a6
Grand release tomorrow!@SumanthPrabha_s @SharathWhat… pic.twitter.com/lNxULimTgs
- 26 May 2023 5:19 AM GMT
#MemFamous simple story with crazzzy character setting and village slang. Performances were on ease and it simply strikes the chord of youth. Definitely a super hit movie but can be trimmable for 15 min . @SumanthPrabha_s ichipadeshnav first move tho . Go watch it ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/v24cthBfYu— Maddy Review (@MaddyBuntYY) May 26, 2023
- 26 May 2023 5:19 AM GMT
The FIRST EVER REVIEW of #MemFamous out now 🤩— Cinema Brainiac (@CinemaBrainiac) May 26, 2023
Our very own SUPERSTAR Mahesh Babu watched the film last evening and called it a 'BRILLIANT FILM' 😍 pic.twitter.com/cIGW8l6bm8
- 26 May 2023 5:18 AM GMT
Good film 👍— Sk (@ItzSaiKiran) May 26, 2023
Easily watchable !!
Thoroughly entertaining ... Climax okate weakness
2.89/5#MemFamous https://t.co/pxUWQTNKOE
- 26 May 2023 5:15 AM GMT
Fandango lo book chesesa ticketsuu,— Alekya (@its_me_Mahii) May 26, 2023
FDFS chusesa #MemFamous uu🥁🥁
Just watched the movie. Awesome anthe. Reporting from USA. Movie lovers, manchiga long weekend vachindhi, don't miss this one@ChaiBisketFilms @SharathWhat @anuragmayreddy@SumanthPrabha_s- oka mettu ekesavayya👌
- 26 May 2023 5:14 AM GMT
#MemFamous Movie Review: ⭐⭐⅔— Thyview (@Thyveiw) May 26, 2023
Sync Sound is not pleasant
Comedy Worked well in few episodes 👍
Had it good moments in between but routine story & flat narration made it just average.
Youth Can give it a Try or else good OTT watch✅@Thyveiw #SSMB28Glimpse #2018Movie
- 26 May 2023 5:14 AM GMT
Breakeven Targets of today's theatrical releases :#MalliPelli and #MenToo - 1.5cr approx#2018Movie - 2cr approx#MemFamous - 2.2cr approx— Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) May 26, 2023
- 26 May 2023 5:13 AM GMT
Here’s @anuragmayreddy and I watching our #MemFamous standing in the projector room!! We saw our baby grow into a blockbuster in those 2.5 hours 🔥❤️🤗#MemFamousMazaa in Theatres Worldwide!! 🔥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/WHSaZtLyLL— Sharath Chandra (@SharathWhat) May 25, 2023