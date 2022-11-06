  • Menu
Munugode By-Election Results Live Updates : A crucial day for TRS , BJP and Congress

Highlights

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana began Sunday morning amid tight...

Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana began Sunday morning amid tight security. A three-layered security has been provided at the counting hall at Nalgonda.
Live Updates

2022-11-06 04:42:03
  • 6 Nov 2022 5:13 AM GMT

    BJP did not get anticipated number of votes in Choutuppal said Rajagopal Reddy but will win he added.

  • 6 Nov 2022 5:12 AM GMT

    Delay in releasing first round details

    Munugodu: Returning Officers did not release round wise details. After 5 rounds, details of first round were officially released. Counting began at 8 am and first round detailed results released at 10.20 am

    After round 5, the BJP in lead by 29,505, TRS 28,409 and INC 6,169

    Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi left counting station. Her followers said that she had gone to join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Counting of votes for the Munugodu bypoll began on Sunday morning amid heavy security in Nalgonda. Heavy security was deployed at the counting hall in Nalgonda. As per the reports, 21 tables are available for 15 rounds of counting. Congress, TRS and BJP are expressing confidence in their winning in the bypoll. Munugodu bypoll grabbed the attention of people across the nation.

    The BJP is leading in the villages where the Ministers Ch Malla Reddy (Aregudem), V Prashant Reddy (Devulamma Nagaram) and V Srinivas Goud (Lingojiguda) were the incharges for TRS.

    The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy secured lead in second, third and fourth round.

    After two rounds of counting the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS is leading with 318 votes against BJPs Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy after two rounds.

  • 6 Nov 2022 5:11 AM GMT

  • 6 Nov 2022 5:04 AM GMT

  • 6 Nov 2022 4:56 AM GMT

    After Round 5

    TRS 28,409

    BJP 29,505

    INC 6,169

  • 6 Nov 2022 4:56 AM GMT

  • 6 Nov 2022 4:48 AM GMT

    BJP takes lead of about 2,000 votes in fourth round.

  • 6 Nov 2022 4:47 AM GMT

    BJP gets lead in fourth round.

  • 6 Nov 2022 4:47 AM GMT

    Tough fight between TRS and BJP in Munugode

  • 6 Nov 2022 4:47 AM GMT

    A crucial day for both the three TRS , BJP and Congress on Sunday as the results of Mungodu bypoll counting is on. The BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy, TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy and Cong candidate Palvai Sravanthi are in fray. BJP looks here to do a hattrick where the TRS is looking to crush the BJP to prove themselves as the strongest where as the Congress trying to save their strong base Munugodu. Let’s see who is going to take on Munugodu today.

