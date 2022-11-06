Munugode By-Election Results Live Updates : A crucial day for TRS , BJP and Congress
Counting of votes polled in the high-stakes bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district of Telangana began Sunday morning amid tight...
- 6 Nov 2022 5:13 AM GMT
BJP did not get anticipated number of votes in Choutuppal said Rajagopal Reddy but will win he added.
- 6 Nov 2022 5:12 AM GMT
Delay in releasing first round details
Munugodu: Returning Officers did not release round wise details. After 5 rounds, details of first round were officially released. Counting began at 8 am and first round detailed results released at 10.20 am
After round 5, the BJP in lead by 29,505, TRS 28,409 and INC 6,169
Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi left counting station. Her followers said that she had gone to join Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra.
- 6 Nov 2022 5:11 AM GMT
- 6 Nov 2022 5:04 AM GMT
- 6 Nov 2022 4:56 AM GMT
- 6 Nov 2022 4:56 AM GMT
- 6 Nov 2022 4:48 AM GMT
BJP takes lead of about 2,000 votes in fourth round.
- 6 Nov 2022 4:47 AM GMT
BJP gets lead in fourth round.
- 6 Nov 2022 4:47 AM GMT
Tough fight between TRS and BJP in Munugode
- 6 Nov 2022 4:47 AM GMT
A crucial day for both the three TRS , BJP and Congress on Sunday as the results of Mungodu bypoll counting is on. The BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy, TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy and Cong candidate Palvai Sravanthi are in fray. BJP looks here to do a hattrick where the TRS is looking to crush the BJP to prove themselves as the strongest where as the Congress trying to save their strong base Munugodu. Let’s see who is going to take on Munugodu today.