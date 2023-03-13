'Naatu Naatu' From RRR, 'The Elephant Whisperers' win Oscars: Check out How Celebrities reacted
On Monday, the 95th Academy Awards created history as 'Naatu-Naatu', the popular song from the Telugu film 'RRR' won and became the first-ever Indian...
On Monday, the 95th Academy Awards created history as 'Naatu-Naatu', the popular song from the Telugu film 'RRR' won and became the first-ever Indian production song to achieve this feat. Following this achievement, several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated the film's team.
- 13 March 2023 6:16 AM GMT
#NaatuNaatu wins the #Oscar for best Original Song . #SSRajamouli & team has done it— RANJIT MAHAKUD (@RANJITMAHAKUD9) March 13, 2023
Indian South Cinema on the Rise 🔥 !! Congratulations #India 🇮🇳#RRRMovie #AcademyAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/wVAzez6iev
- 13 March 2023 6:15 AM GMT
And there you go... NAATU NAATU!! Crossing all boundaries!! Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu, @boselyricist and the entire team of #RRR on their phenomenal win at the Oscars!! A jubilant moment for Indian cinema 👏👏👏— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 13, 2023
- 13 March 2023 6:04 AM GMT
AN SS RAJAMOULI FILM…— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
HISTORY HAS BEEN CREATED… #NaatuNaatu #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/MGyEZmdswR
- 13 March 2023 6:04 AM GMT
.@mmkeeravaani & @boselyricist 🙌🏻— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
From Ekkadoo Putti Ekkadoo Perigi to the Oscar Stage ❤️❤️❤️
The journey can never get bigger than this!! #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ngFExB1MX2
- 13 March 2023 6:04 AM GMT
I join a Billion Indians in celebrating the Honour for #NaatuNaatu and #RRR 🎉— KTR (@KTRBRS) March 13, 2023
Kudos to @mmkeeravaani Garu and @boselyricist Garu on making History ❤️👏
The man of the moment, brilliant storyteller who has made India proud @ssrajamouli Garu 🎉
Both my brothers, the superstars… https://t.co/TxKRZ8Dq1q pic.twitter.com/2IRfgPltYo
- 13 March 2023 6:02 AM GMT
And we did it… #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 13, 2023
Congratulations @mmkeeravaani Sir ji, Jakkanna @ssrajamouli , @boselyricist garu, the entire team and the nation 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LCGRUN4iSs
- 13 March 2023 5:55 AM GMT
The #Telugu flag is flying higher!— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 13, 2023
I’m filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and @mmkeeravaani have truly redefined excellence! 1/2 https://t.co/jp75mpiZHv
- 13 March 2023 5:55 AM GMT
Hearty Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie for winning #Oscars !!#NaatuNaatu #RRRMoive pic.twitter.com/E5LtjgflNb— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) March 13, 2023
- 13 March 2023 5:54 AM GMT
Speechless …just love and respect …. 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🧿🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 @RRRMovie @ssrajamouli @boselyricist @mmkeeravaani @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @Rahulsipligunj #NaatuNaatu #RRRForOscars #RRRMoive #RRR pic.twitter.com/lYKv6DAfDk— Anushka Shetty (@MsAnushkaShetty) March 13, 2023
- 13 March 2023 5:54 AM GMT
Many congratulations to the team of #TheElephantWhisperers a brilliant and heartwarming documentary on winning the #Oscar for Best Documentary short 👏👏👏— KTR (@KTRBRS) March 13, 2023
Amazing achievement 💥 pic.twitter.com/AV0X4WzYJr