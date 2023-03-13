  • Menu
'Naatu Naatu' From RRR, 'The Elephant Whisperers' win Oscars: Check out How Celebrities reacted

Oscars 2023: Here Comes Our RRR Squad All Dressed Up In Classy Avatars
Highlights

On Monday, the 95th Academy Awards created history as 'Naatu-Naatu', the popular song from the Telugu film 'RRR' won and became the first-ever Indian...

On Monday, the 95th Academy Awards created history as 'Naatu-Naatu', the popular song from the Telugu film 'RRR' won and became the first-ever Indian production song to achieve this feat. Following this achievement, several politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, congratulated the film's team.

Live Updates

2023-03-13 05:42:24
