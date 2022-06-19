National Education Policy Conference 2022 - Day 2 LIVE UPDATES
Highlighting the opportunities, issues, and challenges, NEP Conference 2022 will be organized by The Hans Group and spread over multiple sessions to be conducted on 18th and 19th of June
Highlighting the opportunities, issues, and challenges, NEP Conference 2022 will be organized by The Hans Group and spread over multiple sessions to be conducted on 18th and 19th of June. From the current educational system to the role of public & private sectors partnership in vocational training, various pertinent topics will be discussed by the experts.
Live Updates
- 19 Jun 2022 6:08 AM GMT
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan lighting lamp and speaking at the conference on National Education Policy at Shilpakala Vedika on Sunday.
- 19 Jun 2022 6:06 AM GMT
NEP is great a leap in the Indian education system and the success would depend upon its implementation' says Governor
The day 2 session of The Hans India's conference on 'National Education Policy (NEP)' began on Sunday with lighting lamp ceremoy by hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and other dignitaries.
Speaking at the Hans Conference on NEP, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "NEP is great a leap in the Indian education system and the success would depend upon its implementation, the policy is also promoting the mother tongue."
The Governor further said that the NEP will also sharpen the skills of students and as it is a challenging world knowing another language will give more opportunities to students. She further said that the policy is focusing on the unfocused areas like agriculture and NEP is also paying special focus on drop outs.
The guests including Dr Sailesh Sampathy, Vice President & Dy CEO of Siva Sivani Institute of Management, Hyderabad, Dr SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor VIT - Andhra Pradesh, Prof S Sreenivasa Murthy, Director of Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, Prof Dr S Jayarama Reddy, Chancellor of Sri Chandrasekhar endra Saraswahi Viswa Mahavidyalaya and Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal were present during the inaugural session of the second day of the Hans conference.
Chief Editor of Hans V Ramu Sarma welcomed the Governor, dignitaries and participants of the conference. The Editor also highlighted the importance of the teacher and student bonding and said that this topic will also be discussed on the second day session on NEP. He further said that the second day of the conference session 1 will be on 'Implementation on dual degree and credit transfer eco-system'.
- 19 Jun 2022 5:16 AM GMT
The second day of ‘The Hans India’s NEP meet gets off with smooth start with many dignitaries taking part on the last and final day. Hon’ble Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s presence have added up much more enthusiasm within the participants and students. About 25 dignitaries will be taking part in the NEP meet on Sunday and enlighten the students with their knowledge, opinions and views.