National Technology Day 2025: Industry Experts on Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation
The Hans India brings together industry leaders to share insights on how innovation is driving a sustainable future, this National Technology Day 2025.
On the occasion of National Technology Day 2025, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and its pivotal role in shaping a better, more sustainable future. This year's theme, "Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation," underscores the transformative power of technology in addressing global challenges and driving meaningful progress.
As industries evolve, the role of visionary thinkers and tech leaders becomes increasingly crucial. To mark this significant day, The Hans India brings insights from esteemed industry experts who share their perspectives on how innovation is shaping a greener, more resilient world and what it means for the future of India and beyond.
Live Updates
- 11 May 2025 8:20 AM IST
Akshay Verma
Co-founder of FITPASS
FITPASS
With nearly half of Indian adults inactive, our demographic dividend is at risk. To address this growing health crisis, innovative solutions are essential. At FITPASS, we believe innovation and sustainability must go hand in hand to build a healthier, more resilient tomorrow. By leveraging technology, from AI-powered workout guidance with FITCOACH to nationwide fitness access—we’re enabling affordable, personalised fitness beyond metros. This National Technology Day, we celebrate homegrown innovations that drive long-term sustainable behaviour change, empowering every Indian to take charge of their fitness journey.
- 11 May 2025 8:20 AM IST
Ankit Jaipuria
Co-Founder
ZYOD
The apparel industry is redefining its traditional methods of production to meet the demands of modern consumers from conceptualisation to delivery. The adoption of fabric innovations, 3D visualization tools, and garment pattern software enables faster sampling and crafting of the final product, while ensuring both precision and creativity. While the industry is adopting these technologies, it faces challenges of balancing speed, ethical fabric sourcing, sustainability, and affordability.
However, ZYOD addresses this complex demand by leveraging AI-powered forecasting to anticipate emerging trends and streamline on-demand production. This technology-driven approach not only ensures faster turnaround and reduced waste but also enhances transparency across the supply chain. By integrating cutting-edge technology throughout the manufacturing process, ZYOD also offers flexible Minimum Order Quantity (MOQs) to reduce inventory waste and drive progress towards a more sustainable future.
- 11 May 2025 8:19 AM IST
Ankit Sharma
Senior Director and Head - Solutions Engineering
Cyble
Empowering a sustainable tomorrow means innovating with purpose today. True progress lies in designing technologies that not only solve problems but do so responsibly—balancing speed with ethics, automation with accountability, and growth with long-term resilience.
In cybersecurity, sustainability means more than uptime—it’s about building systems that endure, adapt, and protect without compromise. As threats evolve, so must our innovations—grounded in ethics, resilience, and a commitment to securing not just data, but the future itself.
- 11 May 2025 8:19 AM IST
Ankush Sabharwal
Founder and CEO
CoRover
Powering a Sustainable Future Through Innovation involves the application of advanced technologies and data-driven solutions to solve environmental challenges, increase resource productivity, and facilitate the transition to low-carbon systems. The process includes the integration of renewable energy resources, the development of smart grids, the implementation of circular economy principles, and the application of AI and Physical AI for sustainable infrastructure and operations. Innovation produces scalable and quantifiable impacts across industries, effectively lowering emissions, minimising waste, and optimising supply chains. By connecting technological advancements with sustainability objectives, organisations can develop resilience, promote green economic growth, and generate long-term value while ensuring environmental stewardship for future generations. Crucially, as AI adoption surges, developing energy-efficient AI for net-zero emissions must be a core tenet of Responsible AI, alongside purpose, privacy, inclusivity, and explainability.
- 11 May 2025 8:18 AM IST
Sundari Vedula
Chief Technology Officer
Jocata
At Jocata, we see technology not just as a tool—but as a transformative force to drive inclusion, resilience, and progress. As India evolves into a digitally native, data-led economy, the true potential of innovation lies in its ability to reach the underserved, simplify the complex, and enable institutions to make faster, more responsible decisions. National Technology Day reminds us that technology is only meaningful when it solves real problems. Our mission remains rooted in inclusive, sustainable progress—where technology serves people, amplifies human potential, and ensures access to finance becomes a right, not a privilege.
- 11 May 2025 8:18 AM IST
Vishnu R Dusad
Co-Founder & Managing Director
Nucleus Software
India’s journey is a story of resilience, innovation, and progress. On National Technology Day, we celebrate how technology is transforming industries, empowering communities, and driving inclusive development. From being the world’s back office to becoming a global tech leader, India is now shaping the future of digital innovation and entrepreneurship.
The BFSI sector is key to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, and at Nucleus Software, we’re proud to deliver solutions that connect urban India with rural Bharat—bringing underserved communities into the financial mainstream and supporting sustainable, inclusive growth.
“At Nucleus Software, we believe true innovation is not just about advancement—it’s about impact. On National Technology Day, we reaffirm our commitment to building inclusive financial ecosystems that foster responsible growth and contribute to a greener, more resilient tomorrow.
- 11 May 2025 8:18 AM IST
Shobhit Singh
CPTO and Co-founder
Name of the Company - Hexalog
On this World Technology Day, we spotlight Agentic AI—autonomous systems that learn, adapt, and act without constant oversight. Unlike traditional AI, these systems evolve through real-time feedback, driving efficiency in sectors like software and logistics. For India’s logistics industry, embracing Agentic AI isn’t just innovation—it’s a strategic shift. From compliance to transport management, it empowers smarter, faster, and more cost-effective operations, transforming how we deliver value across global supply chains.
- 11 May 2025 8:17 AM IST
Anjali Amar
Vice President & Country Head, India and SAARC
Cloudflare
On National Technology Day, we celebrate innovations that don’t just drive progress—but also safeguard it. As India adopts AI, cloud, and digital transformation at scale, our collective focus must shift from reactive security to proactive cyber resilience. At Cloudflare, we believe true innovation must be secure, sustainable, and inclusive. That means embedding security into every layer of technology, reducing environmental impact, and building awareness across industries. Together, we can shape a future where technology empowers, protects, and uplifts society as a whole.
- 11 May 2025 8:17 AM IST
Navkaran Singh Bagga
CEO & Founder
AKVO
National Technology Day 2025, themed 'Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation,' reminds us that our actions today shape the future. As innovators and citizens, we must pursue technology that is not only groundbreaking but also sustainable and climate-conscious. From clean energy to circular economies, true progress lies in long-term impact. Let this day inspire us to champion innovation that uplifts communities and safeguards the planet for generations to come.