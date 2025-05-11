National Technology Day 2025: Industry Experts on Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation

On the occasion of National Technology Day 2025, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and its pivotal role in shaping a better, more sustainable future. This year's theme, "Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation," underscores the transformative power of technology in addressing global challenges and driving meaningful progress.

As industries evolve, the role of visionary thinkers and tech leaders becomes increasingly crucial. To mark this significant day, The Hans India brings insights from esteemed industry experts who share their perspectives on how innovation is shaping a greener, more resilient world and what it means for the future of India and beyond.