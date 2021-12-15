Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 6,984 new cases, 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The Omicron variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should not be dismissed as "mild", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide "significant protection", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
Live Updates
- 15 Dec 2021 4:44 AM GMT
US COVID death toll hits 800,000, a year into vaccine drive
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Atlanta and St. Louis combined, or Minneapolis and Cleveland put together. It is roughly equivalent to how many Americans die each year from heart disease or stroke.
- 15 Dec 2021 4:38 AM GMT
Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron
Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat Covid-19 appears effective against the omicron variant.
The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalisations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial Covid-19 symptoms.
Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself. (AP)
- 15 Dec 2021 4:37 AM GMT
Maharashtra: Schools reopen for classes 1st to 7th from today.
- 15 Dec 2021 4:35 AM GMT
South Korea considers tightening Covid-19 rules as new cases climb to daily record
South Korea reported 7,850 new coronavirus cases for Tuesday, its highest daily total, as breakthrough infections among those already vaccinated continue to spike, with the number of patients in serious condition also reaching a fresh high at 964.
Daily tallies of infections shot past 7,000 for the first time last week, just days after passing the 5,000 mark, putting ever greater strains on the country's medical capacity. Total infections in the pandemic so far have risen to 536,495, including 128 cases of the Omicron variant, with 4,456 deaths, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. (Reuters)
- 15 Dec 2021 4:35 AM GMT
Cambodia detects first case of Omicron coronavirus variant
Cambodia has detected the country's first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a local woman who had travelled from Ghana, the ministry of health said.
The 23-year old woman had returned from Ghana via Dubai and Bangkok, the ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.The woman, who was 15 weeks pregnant, had been admitted to hospital for treatment, it said. (Reuters)
- 15 Dec 2021 4:33 AM GMT
