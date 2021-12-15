Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 6,984 new cases, 247 deaths in last 24 hours

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 in India reports 6,984 new cases, 8,168 recoveries, & 247 deaths in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide "significant protection", the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The Omicron variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should not be dismissed as "mild", WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.