Ori Devuda Movie Twitter Review
Ori Devuda is a Telugu movie released on 21 Oct, 2022. The movie is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and featured Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, Venkatesh Daggubati and Asha Bhat as lead characters.
Live Updates
- 21 Oct 2022 6:56 AM GMT
#OriDevuda 👍 acc to reports film will workout for ppl who dint watch original OhMyKadavule #Ginna - manchu vishnu fans saying Blockbuster 🕺— Box Office South India (@Box_OfficeTrack) October 21, 2022
- 21 Oct 2022 6:43 AM GMT
Extraordinary Response from the Morning Shows in Prasad IMAX❤️❤️❤️#OriDevuda is a perfect Youthful Entertainer filled with a lot of Emotional Moments👌👌👌👌— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 21, 2022
- 21 Oct 2022 6:41 AM GMT
Working with talented youngsters full of life, passion and zeal to excel is a dream run 👍— PVP (@PrasadVPotluri) October 21, 2022
I have thoroughly enjoyed making this film, hope you all will enjoy our Diwali gift to you and your families 🙏@VishwakSenActor @Dir_Ashwath @mipalkarofcl#OriDevuda pic.twitter.com/tJUNIFmcdC
- 21 Oct 2022 6:40 AM GMT
Wish you the very best #oridevuda team. Wish you great success @VishwakSenActor @PVPCinema @vamsikaka pic.twitter.com/orSwYSSVWB— Satya Dev (@ActorSatyaDev) October 21, 2022
- 21 Oct 2022 6:19 AM GMT
Blockbuster Reports for#Ginna #OriDevuda #Sardar— .... (@LathaBheem) October 21, 2022
❤❤❤❤❤
- 21 Oct 2022 6:16 AM GMT
So faithful to the original, but an entirely new experience, similar to the second chance to repeat every beautiful moment and experiencing #OhMyKadavule in #OriDevuda@VishwakSenActor The best, @mipalkarofcl Was So Cute✨@Dir_Ashwath 👌— 𝘾𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙜𝙞𝙘 (@CineMaagic) October 21, 2022
Probably, going to watch one more time pic.twitter.com/153M8TF27J
- 21 Oct 2022 6:15 AM GMT
Congratulations on your another hit @PsychoViswa , great acting again. #OriDevuda , beautiful acting by @mipalkarofcl just so beautiful on big screen.— benduapparao (@rvjkrish) October 21, 2022
Diwali hit !!
- 21 Oct 2022 6:08 AM GMT
Interests marked on @bookmyshow— K I N G 🤴 (@iam_nagendra95) October 21, 2022
For films releasing #today :#Prince 72K #Ginna 39K #Sardar 38K #OriDevuda 29K @VishwakSenActor @VenkyMama @iVishnuManchu @starlingpayal @SunnyLeone @Karthi_Offl @Siva_Kartikeyan @maria_ryab
- 21 Oct 2022 5:46 AM GMT
#OriDevuda BlockBuster Reports 🔥🔥— Tarak9999 (@actorTarak9999) October 21, 2022
Rampp Rampp Ramppp adinchadu GOD 🙏
Congratulations @VenkyMama@VishwakSenActor#VictoryVenkatesh 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/YhFLW8DjAI
- 21 Oct 2022 5:41 AM GMT
Overseas premiere shows are done and the reports are Super Positive for #OriDevuda❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/AkG0uCF6AW— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) October 21, 2022