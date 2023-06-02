Pareshan Twitter Review

Rana Daggubati has introduced a new Telugu film called "Pareshan," directed by Rupak Ronaldson. The story takes place in Singareni, a village located in Telangana. The film revolves around a group of friends consisting of Isaac (played by Thiruveer), Balaji (also known as RGV), Sathi, and Pasha. Singareni is a modest village that relies heavily on its coal mine as there aren't many other opportunities available. The friends find themselves leading idle lives, spending their time drinking, hanging out with Tiger Seenu Anna, and pursuing romantic relationships with the local village girls.