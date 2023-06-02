Live
- YS Viveka murder: CBI court adjourns hearing on YS Bhaskar Reddy's bail plea, asks CBI to file counter
- Hyderabad: Not all minorities vote for AIMIM, flays KTR
- Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him ‘doyen of Indian cinema’
- OTT releases to watch for in June, 2023
- State government ignores Governor on Telangana Formation Day celebrations
- Eye drops slow nearsightedness progression in kids: Study
- A unique amalgamation of sport and fashion
- RTC drivers love their profession and work with commitment: Sajjanar
- ‘Neela Nannila’ is a lovely melody from “7:11 PM”
- This film will break boundaries that both ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’ haven’t done: Rana Daggubati
Pareshan Twitter Review
Rana Daggubati has introduced a new Telugu film called "Pareshan," directed by Rupak Ronaldson. The story takes place in Singareni, a village located...
Rana Daggubati has introduced a new Telugu film called "Pareshan," directed by Rupak Ronaldson. The story takes place in Singareni, a village located in Telangana. The film revolves around a group of friends consisting of Isaac (played by Thiruveer), Balaji (also known as RGV), Sathi, and Pasha. Singareni is a modest village that relies heavily on its coal mine as there aren't many other opportunities available. The friends find themselves leading idle lives, spending their time drinking, hanging out with Tiger Seenu Anna, and pursuing romantic relationships with the local village girls.
Live Updates
- 2 Jun 2023 4:01 AM GMT
All the best to the Promising Contents #Ahimsa, #NenuStudentSir, #Pareshan & their Young teams coming tomorrow to make their mark.— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) June 1, 2023
All the best for your debut #AbhiramMohanNarayan & best wishes to@tejagaru Garu @rppatnaik sir #Kiran garu @anuprubens #Geethika @AnandiArtsOffl… pic.twitter.com/OV12xmu54t
- 2 Jun 2023 4:01 AM GMT
#Pareshan : New Age Cinema..Good first half with Kickass Second half..Every Performance is Too Good..Beautiful Cinematography Vth Top notch Sound track by #YeshwanthNag..Direction by #RupakRonaldson is appreciable MUST WATCH!! @RanaDaggubati @iamThiruveeR @imvishwadev pic.twitter.com/GBeiTAEk2d— PrEm ViNaY (@BeAlone45) June 1, 2023
- 2 Jun 2023 4:00 AM GMT
The stakes are silly in #Pareshan but that's what makes it funny & lot of scenes will be etched in the minds of the audience.The Blasting sound track along with DOP work will definitely make you laugh. A happy go film with enjoyable moments❤️— The VISHNU 🔱 (@TheVishnuWrites) June 1, 2023
"దోస్తులతో పోర్రి మస్త్ నవ్వుకొర్రి" pic.twitter.com/suIqJrhtSh
- 2 Jun 2023 4:00 AM GMT
#Pareshan is hysterically funny! Easily the funniest Telugu film I have seen in a long time. It's outlandish but also manages to be grounded in its representation of characters, the milieu and conflicts. Have a feeling that it'll emerge as a cult flick like ENE. HILARIOUS! pic.twitter.com/0c83FMvqom— Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) June 2, 2023