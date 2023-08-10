  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Live Updates

Parliament No-Confidence Motion Live Updates: There was tit for tat replies in Lok Sabha in the 48-hours no confidence motion against the Centre

Parliament No-Confidence Motion Live Updates: There was tit for tat replies in Lok Sabha in the 48-hours no confidence motion against the Centre
x
Highlights

Lok Sabha's Intense 48-Hour No-Confidence Motion Debate Unfolds with Spirited Exchanges

There was tit for tat replies in Lok Sabha in the 48-hours no confidence motion against the Centre. The opposition parties’ leaders and the NDA and its alliance leaders were engaged in several arguments blaming each other. The no confidence motion was initiated by Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday and later on it went on till Wednesday until Union Minister Amit Shah spoke on Manipur and other issues. The House was adjourned till Thursday. Prime Minister is likely to give his reply on no confidence motion on Thursday afternoon

Show Full Article

Live Updates

2023-08-10 07:15:19
>Load More
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X