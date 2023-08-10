Live
Parliament No-Confidence Motion Live Updates: There was tit for tat replies in Lok Sabha in the 48-hours no confidence motion against the Centre
Lok Sabha's Intense 48-Hour No-Confidence Motion Debate Unfolds with Spirited Exchanges
There was tit for tat replies in Lok Sabha in the 48-hours no confidence motion against the Centre. The opposition parties’ leaders and the NDA and its alliance leaders were engaged in several arguments blaming each other. The no confidence motion was initiated by Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday and later on it went on till Wednesday until Union Minister Amit Shah spoke on Manipur and other issues. The House was adjourned till Thursday. Prime Minister is likely to give his reply on no confidence motion on Thursday afternoon
Live Updates
- 10 Aug 2023 1:35 PM GMT
Recalls all the atrocities of Congress in Manipur
- 10 Aug 2023 1:32 PM GMT
Northeast is a jigad ka tukda for us: PM Modi
- 10 Aug 2023 1:30 PM GMT
Lohiaji leveled allegations that Nehru deliberately stopped the development of Northeast: PM Modi
- 10 Aug 2023 1:30 PM GMT
In 1962, Jawaharlal Nehru left Assam to die
- 10 Aug 2023 1:26 PM GMT
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on Manipur; says, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time. I want to tell… pic.twitter.com/cgI7RqSWs4— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023
- 10 Aug 2023 1:25 PM GMT
Even today that day is remembered as the saddest day and Congress never felt their pain
- 10 Aug 2023 1:24 PM GMT
March 5 1966, this day Congress attacked the civilians with the help of soldiers in Mizoram: PM Modi
- 10 Aug 2023 1:23 PM GMT
Congress has always worked in splitting India: PM Modi