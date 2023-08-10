Parliament No-Confidence Motion Live Updates: There was tit for tat replies in Lok Sabha in the 48-hours no confidence motion against the Centre

There was tit for tat replies in Lok Sabha in the 48-hours no confidence motion against the Centre. The opposition parties’ leaders and the NDA and its alliance leaders were engaged in several arguments blaming each other. The no confidence motion was initiated by Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday and later on it went on till Wednesday until Union Minister Amit Shah spoke on Manipur and other issues. The House was adjourned till Thursday. Prime Minister is likely to give his reply on no confidence motion on Thursday afternoon