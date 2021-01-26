Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: PM Modi wishes nation on 72nd Republic Day
Republic Day 2021 Live Updates: Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, India is gearing up for the celebrations of the 72nd Republic Day on this Tuesday (Today). The Republic Day parade will be held in the national capital Delhi. The high-security arrangements have been made in Delhi-NCR ahead of the parade.
The Republic Day parade 2021 will start from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate. The route followed will be from Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace, Tilak Marg to finally India Gate. The Republic Day parade will begin from Rashtrapati Bhavan and end at India Gate.
Where to watch 72nd Republic Day Parade
The Republic Day parade ceremony with commentary will be streamed live on all channels of Doordarshan. Also, it will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of India's National Broadcasters. The event is expected to begin at around 9 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Amar Jawan Jyoti. Later, President Ram Nath Kovind will unfurl the national flag.
Live Updates
- 26 Jan 2021 2:54 AM GMT
First Republic Day in 50 years when there will be no chief guest after UK PM Boris Johnson cancelled his India trip owing to the Covid-19 crisis back home.
- 26 Jan 2021 2:53 AM GMT
Preparations in the final stage for the Republic Day parade
- 26 Jan 2021 2:53 AM GMT
PM Modi wishes nation a Happy Republic Day
- 26 Jan 2021 2:52 AM GMT
India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day
- 26 Jan 2021 2:52 AM GMT
Security tightened in the national capital