RR vs CSK Match 4 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Steve Smith's Royals faces MS Dhoni's Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Match 4 Live Score Updates: Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the 4th match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 22.

SQUADS:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat.



Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay.

IPL 2020 Full Schedule: IPL Fixtures, Date, Time and Venue

RR vs CSK MATCH DETAILS



When will the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?



The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.



Where is the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being held?



The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.



Which channel will broadcast match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?



The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

IPL 2020 Points Table, Indian Premier League 2020 Team Rankings

Latest News On IPL 2020