RR vs CSK Match 4 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Steve Smith's Royals faces MS Dhoni's Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Match 4 Live Score Updates: Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the 4th match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 22.
SQUADS:
Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay.
RR vs CSK MATCH DETAILS
When will the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?
The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.
Where is the match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) being held?
The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Which channel will broadcast match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?
The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.
Live Updates
- 22 Sep 2020 12:53 PM GMT
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players leave the team hotel for Sharjah Cricket Stadium, ahead of their first IPL 2020 match against Chennai SuperKings (CSK) today in UAE
- 22 Sep 2020 12:46 PM GMT
MS Dhoni is five sixes away from entering a rare Indian T20 club that features only Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. Read Full Story
- 22 Sep 2020 12:34 PM GMT
IPL 2020: The return of Steve Smith.
- 22 Sep 2020 12:33 PM GMT
IPL 2020: From 145 kmph to 155 kmph... how excited are you?
- 22 Sep 2020 12:28 PM GMT
