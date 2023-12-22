Live
Salaar Movie Twitter Live Reviews And Updates
Discover the latest buzz around the Salaar Movie with this Twitter review! Dive into the social media reactions, opinions, and insights surrounding...
- 22 Dec 2023 6:52 AM GMT
#Salaar— Rahul Rajput (@RahulRa85289302) December 22, 2023
One Word Review - MAGNUM OPUS 💥🥵
⭐⭐⭐⭐/5
Freindship Bond Between #Prabhas
& #PrithvirajSukumaran is Treat To Watch !! Typical #PrashanthNeel
Film waiting for Sequel 😭💞#RecordBreakingSalaar#SalaarCeaseFire pic.twitter.com/y0WBYQbYAY
- 22 Dec 2023 6:38 AM GMT
#SalaarReview: 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗯𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿— 🖋MASSVOLCANO™ (@SANATANI1234567) December 22, 2023
Rating: ⭐️⭐⭐️⭐️⭐
𝗦𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗮𝗿 is a 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 🏆
Thrilling elevation, breathtaking action, heartfelt emotions & a mesmerizing BGM makes it BLOCKBUSTER 🔥🔥🔥
A cinematic MASTERPIECE 💥🔥💥#DunkiInCinemas pic.twitter.com/Ia62kIPpEZ
- 22 Dec 2023 6:20 AM GMT
And When this scene is coming , then literally Theater Turn into stadium 🔥— AMIR ANSARI (@filmy45539) December 22, 2023
PRABHAS × PRITHVIRAJ = MASS 🔥
A Must watch ⭐⭐⭐⭐#SalaarTickets #SalaarCeaseFire #Prabhas #Salaar #SalaarReview pic.twitter.com/cdkRLpiWp5
- 22 Dec 2023 6:11 AM GMT
2nd half— Tom Bhayya 🇮🇳 (@Tom_Bhayya_Here) December 22, 2023
Dragged a lot,
Good action composition but I wasn't able to feel that high because of the poor BGM,
Not a gripping drama,
Again a Xerox of Ugramm,
Slept for some time, scrolled twitter for some time.
1/5 #Salaar #SalaarCeaseFire#SalaarReview https://t.co/vQZFihG3pD
- 22 Dec 2023 6:05 AM GMT
#SalaarReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐— Sudeepcherry (@sudeepcherry9) December 22, 2023
It's a Blockbuster movie, #Prabhas acting is steel the show and direction is top level, Mass Blockbuster Movie, The Rebel is back.
TSUNAMI LOADING 🔥🔥🔥#BlockbusterSalaar 🦖🙌🥺🙏 #SalaarCeaseFire #Salaar @HailPrabhas007 pic.twitter.com/fx3w6rY9me
- 22 Dec 2023 5:58 AM GMT
#SalaarReview : ⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟— Filmyindian (@filmyindians) December 22, 2023
Cinema at its Best. This film is an action masterpiece to be honest. #Salaar is a solid entertainer loaded with attitude, Style, Mass action, Punch Dialogue and #Prabhas star power that will leave fans salivating for more. #SalaarCeaseFire pic.twitter.com/k9cmgEqnLR
- 22 Dec 2023 5:55 AM GMT
#Salaar : ⭐️⭐️⭐️½— Kalyan__Rocky (@KalyanRocky123) December 22, 2023
SPECTACULAR
||#SalaarReview||#Prabhas as Deva excels in this relentless rollercoaster of adrenaline-pumping action film. #PrashanthNeel transcends the boundaries of the typical action genre, delivering a blend of fights & elevations. #SalaarCeaseFire pic.twitter.com/UWHp1ShWSs
- 22 Dec 2023 5:54 AM GMT
Salaar watched 2 times. Mid-night 12:30 Am show & Early-Morning 5 Am show. My rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5— Bengaluru Rebel ™ (@RebelTweetzz) December 22, 2023
RebelStar screen pai kanipinche each scene goosebumps 💯🥵#SalaarReview #Salaar #Prabhas#RecordBreakingSalaar pic.twitter.com/gg0XoGDP1m
- 22 Dec 2023 5:23 AM GMT
#Salaar first half - MAKE WAY TO DEVARATHA— Venkey (@Venkey3330) December 22, 2023
👉 Interval elevation is next level
👉 Prabhas Performance 🔥
👉Jhansi did great
👉BGM is 🔥🔥🔥
Follow us for 2nd half review soon#SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22 #SalaarReview pic.twitter.com/H721DmyvhH
- 22 Dec 2023 5:20 AM GMT
#SalaarReview - ⭐⭐⭐⭐#BlockbusterSalaar #Prabhas#ShauryangaParvam AWAITED. 🥵#SalaarPart2 #Salaar2 #Salaar #SalaarReleaseTrailer #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarTrailer2 #SalaarTrailer #SalaarVsDunki #SalaarCeaseFireOnDec22 #PrashanthNeel #ShrutiHaasan #PrithvirajSukumaran… pic.twitter.com/AQaa0YG85N— Gaurang S Dave (@g0high0rg0h0me) December 21, 2023