Live
- The Shami Storm: How pacer took mantle of India's bowling superstar in WC
- How to keep yourself safe on online dating apps
- Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge
- Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Strict visa conditions set for immigration detainees released by Australia
- Positive US cues continue to ignite mkts
- Task Force to identify benami properties of Atiq Ahmad, associates
- Subrata’s demise not a break to Sahara issue: Sebi
- Mann Ki Baat has reached 100 crore listeners: IIM survey
- Rediscover the Joy of screen-free storytelling
Just In
SaptaSagaradaacheEllo Side B Movie Twitter Review: Live Updates, Audience Reviews
SaptaSagaradaacheEllo Side B Movie Twitter Review: Live Updates, Audience Reviews
SaptaSagaradaacheEllo Side B Movie Twitter Review: Live Updates, Audience Reviews
Live Updates
- 17 Nov 2023 8:51 AM GMT
Masterpiece side B 👌👌— Nobody (@Fcsantosh) November 17, 2023
4.5/5
#SaptaSagaradaacheEllo
- 17 Nov 2023 8:30 AM GMT
Can anyone just tell us if #priya and #manu ends up together! In #SSESideB or else its just painful to watch!I knw its classic & the story, movie is just a beauty of its own— beingherblog (@kdramaheal) November 17, 2023
But to people like me who just cant watch that painful in cinemas wants to know! #SaptaSagaradaacheEllo
- 17 Nov 2023 7:12 AM GMT
#SaptaSagaradaacheEllo #SaptaSagaraluDhaatiSideB qualifies for one of the best Indian movies for 2023. Thank you so much for this gem of a film @hemanthrao11. It felt much more intense than Side-A. That pre climax action block stands out in many ways for me. Truly appreciable👏🏻💥 pic.twitter.com/ffYeiysUvT— ThaataTheestha (@cheppanubengey) November 17, 2023
- 17 Nov 2023 6:37 AM GMT
#SSESideB #SaptaSagaradaacheEllo Side B review— 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒚𝒂𝒌 (@vinayakdewda) November 17, 2023
Masterpiece
4.5/5 🌟🌟🌟🌟⭐
Pure emotions 💫
Jaw dropping performance by @rakshitshetty
Plot is fully engaging from start to end. Goosebumps moments are true and real. Both the halves are amazing. It's a true sequel.
Must watch💯 pic.twitter.com/vzT0LNYWPD
- 17 Nov 2023 6:33 AM GMT
Best Love Story Of The Decade— Adheera (@adheeraeditz) November 17, 2023
This Movie Will Be Remembered For The Long Time.....@rakshitshetty
This Man @hemanthrao11🫡@ParamvahStudios @kvnproductions#SSESideB #SSESideBReview #RakshitShetty#SaptaSagaradaacheEllo pic.twitter.com/LzQkhlbZSs
- 17 Nov 2023 6:32 AM GMT
The Best Indian Film Of The Year— వర్మ (@DramaWithVarma) November 17, 2023
That’s The Tweet
🎬 Hemanth M. Rao
🎥 Advaitha Gurumurthy
🎼 Charan Raj#SaptaSagaradaacheEllo #SSESideB pic.twitter.com/eMKRh2xFG6